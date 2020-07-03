In creating its first ever series production electric vehicle, the EQC, Mercedes-Benz has built a great luxury vehicle that also happens to be electric. In fact, it’s taken full advantage of the EV powertrain’s properties to enhance the car’s luxury feel (way beyond the GLC's) and the resulting model is really quite impressive.

It’s not quite perfect, and there are areas where similar rival models are more advanced, but since it’s the Three Pointed Star’s first attempt and not a ground-up bespoke EV, it’s actually above expectations. Even for a Mercedes. You feel special traveling aboard the EQC and currently it’s one of the most unique Mercedes experiences that you can have.

Competitors

