Take one of the most highly anticipated and sought-after gas car revivals and pit it against today's most popular EV and we've got ourselves something special.

Toyota has spent a decade teasing a revived Supra, complete with concepts, teasers, and plenty of press. The legendary Supra finally made its official debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan in January 2019.

It recently came to market as a 2020 model with 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. However, this particular model that Drag Times has secured to face off against the Model 3 Performance boasts a whopping 500 horsepower. That's because it has been modified to a degree.

While electric car horsepower and torque measurements are not really comparable or on par with those of gas-powered cars, the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Model 3 Performance is reported to crank out some 450 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. So, way more than the base Supra on both metrics, not to mention the Model 3 is a significantly more practical car in every way.

Looking at Drag Times' Supra, it boasts a bit more horsepower than the Model 3 Performance, but much less torque. It's important to note here that this configuration of the Model 3 will cost you $56,990. The base price of the 2020 Toyota Supra sits at $49,990, but we have no idea of the cost of the performance upgrades.

Which car will win in this epic battle of gas versus electric? Click the play button on the video above to find out.

