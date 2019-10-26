EVgo has expanded its fast-charging network in California by some 40% year-over-year to 300 locations, so more than 80% of Californians live within a 15-minute drive of one of the stations.

This year, the company already installed more than 100 chargers and the plan for 2019 is to add over 200, usually more than one per site.

Overall, EVgo has more than 750 locations in the U.S. with over 1,200 fast chargers, which means that California represents some 40% of the network. That's in line with EV sales, which is around half between California and the rest of the country.

According to EVgo, the number of customers using the network exceeds 180,000, compared to some 800,000 all-electric cars sold since 2010 (over 1.3 million including PHEVs).

Cathy Zoi, EVgo’s CEO said:

“EVgo is enabling electric for all by building our fast charging stations in the places where EV drivers live, work and shop. EVgo’s California network will grow by 40% this year, and today, 80% of California EV drivers live within a 15-minute drive of one of 300 EVgo reliable and convenient fast charging stations.”

EVgo network stats: