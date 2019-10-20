Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup Ford F-150 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was an exciting week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted on a new, but hidden in plain sight potential Tesla truck released by Musk. Plus, a Tesla truck render that looks about as real as it gets and a rugged, cyberpunk render too.

And who can forget a few weeks when we revealed everything we know about the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T and Atlis XT.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

With recent remarks from Musk on the outward appearance of the upcoming Tesla truck, the vehicle that was seen in this April 29th tweet basically fits the description. Musk stated that the truck looks more like a futuristic personnel carrier than any of the renders floating around the Internet. And that's precisely what we see right here.

Here's a new take on the Tesla truck from the same renderer who brought us the Ram-Tesla truck.

It's clear to us that this is what Tesla CEO Elon Musk has in mind for the upcoming Tesla truck. From the lone teaser image released by Musk, this radical cyberpunk render of the Tesla truck surfaces and it's true to the teaser, as well as being extremely polarizing as Musk suggests the truck will be.

The only true unknown is its appearance.

The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.

Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.

When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learned more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.

Atlis says its XT electric pickup truck is among the most capable trucks to ever be revealed. According to the automaker, the truck can be configured to go up to 500 miles on electric by selecting the largest battery pack.

In addition to the long range, the towing capacity is impressive at up to 35,000 pounds. The payload is listed at up to 5,000 pounds, which is equally high.

Atlis XT is considered a full-size truck and, unlike with the Rivian R1T, a 6.5 or 8-foot bed can be selected. Clearly then, this is a larger truck than Rivian's. Its 8-lug wheel design suggests it's a heavy-hauler too.