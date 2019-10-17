This week, Tesla decided to tweak its U.S. Tesla Model 3 offer a little bit, which includes a price increase for two out of three versions listed in the online configurator:

First of all, the top of the line Performance version now starts at $1,000 more - $56,990, which effectively is $56,315 (after deducting destination charge and federal tax credit).

The Long Range AWD seems to get a slightly better 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time - 4.4 seconds instead of 4.5 seconds.

And the Standard Range Plus version got 10 miles more EPA range (or over 4.1%): 250 miles (402 km) instead of 240 miles. However, price of SRP increased by $500 to $39,490 (up 1.3%), and effectively to $34,725.

There is no data about any changes for the base Standard Range version, which is not sold through the online design studio. The last report about the price on that version dates back a few months from now.

Tesla Model 3 offer in the U.S. as of October 17, 2019