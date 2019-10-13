Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup Ford F-150 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was an exciting week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted on the expected reveal of the Tesla truck, we stumbled across a very funky render of the Tesla truck and we even examined whether or not Tesla should reveal the truck now or wait until later.

And who can forget a few weeks when we revealed everything we know about the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T and Atlis XT.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

The most anticipated debut of all time, the Tesla electric pickup truck, will happen in November, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The eyes of the world will be watching.

The Tesla truck is easily the most talked-about vehicle in the electric car segment. As it turns out, we know quite a bit already in regards to the Tesla truck, but nobody has a clue what it will look like.

And that's precisely why the world will be watching as the Tesla truck debut next month. There are no details on a date just yet, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again confirmed the reveal and it seems it's on schedule:

That "no change" comment links back to a mention by Musk that the unveiling would most likely be in November:

So, it seems the Tesla truck reveal is still on track for next month.

This new Tesla pickup truck render is quite radical in that it features a ton of glass, no noticeable front truck and what appears to be a take on the Ram box on the side of the truck bed. And this certainly isn't the first time we've seen some Ram truck elements appear on rendered Teslas.

There has been no shortage of Tesla truck renders (check out our top five Tesla truck renders here), but few have incorporated the lone teaser image of the Tesla truck that was released by Elon Musk.

Though this particular render, which comes to us via Erwin at Swerve Designs, isn't really what we expected the finished product to resemble, it does manage to fully incorporate Musk's teaser image.

Not long after we posted the latest Tesla pickup truck rendering, Jalopnik picked up on it. They called us out rather humorously since the particular rendering sort of looks like a video game glitching. Interestingly, however, some people seemed to like it, including our friend Alex Guberman of E for Electric. To each his/her own, right?

Guberman actually uses the rendering to begin his recent discussion about the Tesla truck, what it might look like, and his concerns about timing related to the electric truck's upcoming reveal.

The only true unknown is its appearance.

The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.

Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.

When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learned more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.

Atlis says its XT electric pickup truck is among the most capable trucks to ever be revealed. According to the automaker, the truck can be configured to go up to 500 miles on electric by selecting the largest battery pack.

In addition to the long range, the towing capacity is impressive at up to 35,000 pounds. The payload is listed at up to 5,000 pounds, which is equally high.

Atlis XT is considered a full-size truck and, unlike with the Rivian R1T, a 6.5 or 8-foot bed can be selected. Clearly then, this is a larger truck than Rivian's. Its 8-lug wheel design suggests it's a heavy-hauler too.