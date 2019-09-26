Few people are more followed and trusted in the EV community than Bjørn Nyland (Tesla Bjørn). That's because he's been at this for years and is very knowledgable about electric cars and everything related to them. Not to mention the fact that Nyland is down-to-earth and outright hilarious.

In this most recent video, Nyland puts the Tesla Model X Raven through his tried-and-true, real-world range/efficiency test. The test accounts for a normal mix of city and highway driving, as well as freeway driving at high speeds.

The Model X is the largest, most accommodating EV available today. It also offers a ton of range and it's quite efficient considering its size and weight. Recently, Tesla launched an update to the Model X and Model S called "Raven." In summary, it makes the EVs quicker and more efficient, while helping with charging times.

Nyland first takes the Model X Raven out for an hour of driving at 56 mph, which is a test he uses to get an idea of how efficient it is in daily driving at a mix of speeds. Extrapolating his data from this test shows that the Model X Long Range would travel about 351 miles on a charge.

In the second test, he drives on the highway at a consistent 75 mph. This test suggests that the Model X would have about a 250-mile range under similar circumstances.

While the Tesla crossover doesn't have any true competitors in terms of size and range, these tests prove that it offers a substantial amount of real-world range over vehicles like the Mercedes EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, and Audi e-tron. However, we were already aware of that due to these EV crossovers' advertised/estimated range.

Check out the video for all the details. Then, scroll down and leave us a comment.

Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube: