Its seems Formula 1 champ Nico Rosberg won't be driving the Tesla Model S on the Nurburgring, but rather Nordschleife expert Thomas Mutsch will.

That's the latest intel coming from those at the 'Ring. It seems Thomas Mutsch was caught behind the wheel of one of the two highly modified Tesla Model S P100D+ Plaids that are testing on the track.

Mutsch is a well-known name among racing fans, but perhaps is a bit of an unknown here in the world of electric cars (visit our partner site Motorsport.com for more on Mutsch at this link). He's considered a skilled Nurburgring driver and does have a few lap records to his name.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the site responsible for revealing that Mutsch was behind the wheel of a Tesla at the track, Mutsch is a "proven Nordschleife expert." Auto Motor und Sport adds (translated from German):

Some thought this was a marketing gag or a joke, but drivers immediately offered to tackle the Nordschleife ride with a Model S P100D - including the 2016 Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg. Now two Tesla Model S and a makeshift workshop have arrived at the Nordschleife, the first tests on the ring have been completed. At the wheel: Thomas Mutsch, VLN driver and proven Nordschleife expert who already sat behind the wheel during the testing of the SCG 003 project of the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus.

This is now very interesting. Tesla has a proper track car in the form of the Plaid version of the Model S P100D and now a truly experienced Nurburgring driver is on board, too.

Word is that a record attempt will likely be made on or before September 21st, so now we wait to see what happens next.

