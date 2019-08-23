The price remains the same, while range goes up by 8.8% to 259 miles (417 km).
It's officially, official - the new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV will get a battery cell upgrade, which increases the pack capacity to 66 kWh and EPA range to 259 miles (417 km).
About 8.8% (21 miles/34 km) more range from roughly 6 kWh more capacity is appreciated, especially since the MSRP price remains the same - $37,495 (including $875 destination and freight charges, excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees).
"The game-changing Chevrolet Bolt EV will now take customers even farther. Starting with model year 2020, the Bolt EV will offer a remarkable EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge1, a 21-mile increase over previous model years. The Chevrolet Bolt EV’s winning combination of long range and affordability continues to attract new customers to the electric vehicle segment, and the 2020 Bolt EV will appeal to even more customers by allowing them to travel farther between charging sessions."
Sales of the 2020 will begin "later this year".
It means that the Chevrolet Bolt EV - as we noted in the previous post - will have more range than several other models, basically all others aside from Tesla Long Range cars:
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 239 miles
- Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus - 240 miles
- new Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) - 243 miles
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 258 miles
The nature of the upgrade is directly related to the battery cell chemistry:
"To achieve this notable range increase, Chevrolet’s battery engineering team improved the energy of the cell electrodes by making small but impactful changes to the cell chemistry. This innovative thinking allowed the team to implement the range increase without needing to change the physical battery pack and the way it is integrated into the vehicle structure."
The other change in the 2020 model year is two new exterior colors:
- Cayenne Orange Metallic (additional cost option)
- Oasis Blue
Tim Grewe, director of Global Battery Cell Engineering and Strategy said:
“The Bolt EV set the benchmark for long-range, affordable electric vehicles, and we’re excited to raise the bar by offering nearly 10 percent more EPA-estimated range for the 2020 model year. At Chevrolet we’re constantly listening to customer feedback and we heard the desire for more range. The team worked diligently to find ways to improve battery energy, giving customers the confidence to go more than the extra mile.”
2020 CHEVROLET BOLT EV SPECIFICATIONS
EFFICIENCY
Driving Range1:
EPA-estimated 259 miles on a full charge
BATTERY SYSTEM
Type:
Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules
Mass (lb / kg):
947 / 430
Battery chemistry:
Lithium-ion
Cells:
288
Energy:
66 kWh
Warranty2:
8 years / 100,000 miles of battery and electric components coverage
ELECTRIC DRIVE
Type:
Single motor and gearset
Motor:
Permanent magnetic drive motor
Power:
200 hp / 150 kW
Torque: (lb-ft / Nm):
266 / 360
Final drive ratio (:1):
7.05:1
CHARGING TIMES3
120 V:
4 miles / Approx. 6 km of range per hour
240 V:
Full charge in approx. 10 hours
DC Fast Charge:
Up to 90 miles in 30 minutes
CHASSIS & SUSPENSION
Front Suspension:
Independent MacPherson strut-type with direct-acting solid stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension:
Compound crank (torsion beam) with coil springs
Steering Type:
Column-mounted electric power steering
Turning Circle
(ft. / m):
35.4 / 10.8
Brake Type:
Four-wheel disc with ABS; electro-hydraulic; partially regenerative
Brake Rotor Size:
(in. / mm)
Front: 11 / 276 vented
Rear: 10 / 264 solid
Wheel Size:
17-in. aluminum
Tire Size:
Michelin Energy Saver A/S 215/50R17 all-season
EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS
Wheelbase
(in. / mm):
102.4 / 2601
Overall Length
(in. / mm):
164 / 4166
Overall Width
(in. / mm):
69.5 / 1765
Overall Height
(in. / mm):
62.8 / 1595
Track (in. mm):
59.1 / 1501 (front)
59.1 / 1501 (rear)
INTERIOR DIMENSIONS
Headroom
(in / mm):
39.7 / 1008 (front)
37.9 / 963 (rear)
Legroom
(in. / mm):
41.6 / 1057 (front)
36.5 / 927 (rear)
Shoulder Room
(in. / mm):
54.6 / 1387 (front)
52.8 / 1341 (rear)
Hip Room
(in. / mm):
51.6 / 1311 (front)
50.8 / 1290 (rear)
WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES
Curb Weight
(lb. / kg):
3563 / 1616
EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L):
94.4 / 2673
Cargo Volume Behind Second Row Seat (cu. ft. / L)4:
16.9 / 478.6
Max Cargo volume
(cu. ft. / L)5:
56.6 / 1603
1Your actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age and how you use and maintain your vehicle.
2Whichever comes first. See dealer for details.
3Charging rate varies based on output of the charge unit, vehicle settings and outside temperature.
4Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution
5With second row seats folded flat. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.
