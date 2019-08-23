Hide press release Show press release

Chevrolet Raises the Bar: 2020 Bolt EV to Offer Impressive 259 miles of Range

2019-08-22

Detroit — The game-changing Chevrolet Bolt EV will now take customers even farther. Starting with model year 2020, the Bolt EV will offer a remarkable EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge1, a 21-mile increase over previous model years. The Chevrolet Bolt EV’s winning combination of long range and affordability continues to attract new customers to the electric vehicle segment, and the 2020 Bolt EV will appeal to even more customers by allowing them to travel farther between charging sessions.

“The Bolt EV set the benchmark for long-range, affordable electric vehicles, and we’re excited to raise the bar by offering nearly 10 percent more EPA-estimated range for the 2020 model year,” said Tim Grewe, director of Global Battery Cell Engineering and Strategy. “At Chevrolet we’re constantly listening to customer feedback and we heard the desire for more range. The team worked diligently to find ways to improve battery energy, giving customers the confidence to go more than the extra mile.”

To achieve this notable range increase, Chevrolet’s battery engineering team improved the energy of the cell electrodes by making small but impactful changes to the cell chemistry. This innovative thinking allowed the team to implement the range increase without needing to change the physical battery pack and the way it is integrated into the vehicle structure.

“The Chevrolet Bolt EV has been changing consumer perceptions of electric vehicles since its launch in 2016,” said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet Passenger Car and Crossover Marketing. “Great range — now even more — is the foundation of the Bolt EV’s success, and when paired with features like one-pedal driving, Regen on Demand and the instant torque of the EV motor, the vehicle delivers an exceptional driving experience. Chevrolet also is helping to encourage EV adoption by providing customers the necessary tools and services to make EV ownership more convenient.”

Currently original purchasers of new Bolt EVs have access to Chevrolet’s exclusive Energy Assist feature through the myChevrolet mobile app2. Energy Assist allows customers to view and search for charging stations, plan a trip with multiple waypoints and charging stops, monitor their route, and receive alerts if their destination becomes unreachable. Last year, the myChevrolet mobile app2 was updated to enable smartphone projection of the Energy Assist feature to the vehicle’s infotainment system via Apple CarPlay3 and Android Auto4 for drivers with model year 2017 or newer Bolt EVs.

Chevrolet recently announced a partnership with Qmerit that will enable EV owners a seamless way to find and obtain quotes from certified electricians to install at-home charging equipment. Chevrolet is the first non-luxury car brand to offer this service, and its partnership with Qmerit will provide customers with a more accessible at-home charging solution.

The 2020 Bolt EV will arrive in dealerships later this year with a starting MSRP of $37,495 (including destination and freight charges, excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees). Additional updates include two new exterior colors: Cayenne Orange Metallic (additional cost option) and Oasis Blue.

1Your actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

2Requires active OnStar service and compatible device. Data rates apply. Visit onstar.com for details and system limitations.

3Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and iTunes are trademarks for Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

4Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value.

# # #

2020 CHEVROLET BOLT EV SPECIFICATIONS

EFFICIENCY

Driving Range1: EPA-estimated 259 miles on a full charge

BATTERY SYSTEM

Type: Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules Mass (lb / kg): 947 / 430 Battery chemistry: Lithium-ion Cells: 288 Energy: 66 kWh Warranty2: 8 years / 100,000 miles of battery and electric components coverage

ELECTRIC DRIVE

Type: Single motor and gearset Motor: Permanent magnetic drive motor Power: 200 hp / 150 kW Torque: (lb-ft / Nm): 266 / 360 Final drive ratio (:1): 7.05:1

CHARGING TIMES3

120 V: 4 miles / Approx. 6 km of range per hour 240 V: Full charge in approx. 10 hours DC Fast Charge: Up to 90 miles in 30 minutes

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: Independent MacPherson strut-type with direct-acting solid stabilizer bar Rear Suspension: Compound crank (torsion beam) with coil springs Steering Type: Column-mounted electric power steering Turning Circle

(ft. / m): 35.4 / 10.8 Brake Type: Four-wheel disc with ABS; electro-hydraulic; partially regenerative Brake Rotor Size:

(in. / mm) Front: 11 / 276 vented

Rear: 10 / 264 solid Wheel Size: 17-in. aluminum Tire Size: Michelin Energy Saver A/S 215/50R17 all-season

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 102.4 / 2601 Overall Length

(in. / mm): 164 / 4166 Overall Width

(in. / mm): 69.5 / 1765 Overall Height

(in. / mm): 62.8 / 1595 Track (in. mm): 59.1 / 1501 (front)

59.1 / 1501 (rear)

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Headroom

(in / mm): 39.7 / 1008 (front)

37.9 / 963 (rear) Legroom

(in. / mm): 41.6 / 1057 (front)

36.5 / 927 (rear) Shoulder Room

(in. / mm): 54.6 / 1387 (front)

52.8 / 1341 (rear) Hip Room

(in. / mm): 51.6 / 1311 (front)

50.8 / 1290 (rear)

WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES

Curb Weight

(lb. / kg): 3563 / 1616 EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L): 94.4 / 2673 Cargo Volume Behind Second Row Seat (cu. ft. / L)4: 16.9 / 478.6 Max Cargo volume

(cu. ft. / L)5: 56.6 / 1603

1Your actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

2Whichever comes first. See dealer for details.

3Charging rate varies based on output of the charge unit, vehicle settings and outside temperature.

4Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution

5With second row seats folded flat. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.