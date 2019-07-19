The Chevy Bolt EV has only been on the market since late 2016, but it has quickly plowed through three model years. The Bolt ushered us into the current era of affordable ~250 mile electric vehicles. But since then, the EV market has changed considerably.

Many had hoped that 2020 would bring with it a mid-cycle refresh for the Chevy Bolt. Faster CCS charge rates, power seats, improved seat comfort, longer range, or an optional heat pump would all have made excellent upgrades to an already great package. Unfortunately, the new 2020 Canadian GM fleet guide seems to suggest that very little will change for the upcoming model year.

Torque News reported this week on the rather underwhelming group of upgrades and a few deletions. The Bolt EV will be getting a new Oasis Blue color option. It will also see the triumphant return of orange. Cayenne Orange Metallic will be available as a premium paint upgrade.

The highlight(?) of the 2019 upgrades was surely the introduction of the new Shock color option. Unfortunately for those wanting a tennis ball colored electric car, Shock will no longer be available. Green Mist Metallic is also getting the boot.

Surprisingly, Bolt EV's Shock color option did not catch on with consumers.

There are a few features that seem to be getting minor upgrades. The former Surround Vision Camera and Rear Vision Camera have being upgraded to HD Surround Vision Camera and HD Rear Vision Camera. On available safety features, Automatic Emergency Braking is replacing Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking.

The dark silver grille option is going away and the high gloss black grille is now standard across all paint options.

So it would appear that any major changes will not be made until at least the 2021 model year. Hopefully they have big plans for a mid-cycle refresh soon. It is also possible that there are additional changes that are not immediately apparent from the 2020 fleet guide. But we will need to wait for final word from Chevrolet.