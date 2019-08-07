General Motors has selected EV Connect to help enhance the charging experience of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (and, in general, other GM plug-ins in the future).

The collaboration between the two is focused on exporting real-time charge station data from EV Connect to the myChevrolet app so the drivers would be able to check and see the station status or easily plan a trip. Terms of the agreement will be finalized during the third quarter of 2019.

EV Connect currently operates some 6,000 charging ports under a contract through its EV Cloud.

"With 6,000 charge ports under contract through its EV Cloud, EV Connect is the largest open platform in the country. As a part of the collaboration, EV Connect will help GM improve Chevrolet Bolt EV drivers' charging experience with dynamic charge station data, including insights on station status." "The EV Connect Network, and the EV Cloud platform on which it runs, delivers an innovative cloud-based software platform for managing networks of EV charging stations, their interaction with utilities, and the overall driver experience. The collaboration with GM will help Chevrolet Bolt EV owners get real-time updates on the status of the chargers, as well as help to provide a seamless charging experience from the driver to the network manager." "Real-time charge station data received from EV Connect will enhance future versions of the myChevrolet app1. As the charging network provides new information, real-time data on charge station health will indicate if a charging station is working, available, and compatible with the Chevrolet Bolt EV, offering a one-stop shop for all range and charging data before or during a trip."

Doug Parks, General Motors vice president of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs said:

"To achieve our vision of a world with zero emissions and to improve the EV driver experience, we are working towards a frictionless customer solution for EVs and chargers. By collaborating with EV Connect, we are continuing our efforts to remove obstacles for drivers looking to charge their EV on the go."

Jordan Ramer, founder and CEO of EV Connect said: