The additional range is enough to beat several other models, including the Hyundai Kona Electric
It seems that the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV will get a decent increase in range, as the EPA recently added to its database a 2020 Bolt EV with 259 miles (417 km) of range, compared to 238 miles (383 km) offered in 2017-2019 versions.
The 8.8% increase might translate to total battery capacity of 65 kWh (compared to 60 kWh currently).
The 21 miles (34 km) or 5 kWh gain doesn't sound like a breakthrough of any kind, but it's always welcoming to see improvements.
Chevrolet probably replaced the current lithium-ion battery cells with new, more energy-dense units.
The energy consumption numbers (including charging losses) are slightly higher than before. We don't know the reason yet - it might be a slightly higher weight or something else entirely.
The upgrade to 259 miles (417 km) would put the 2020 Bolt EV ahead of the following vehicles:
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 239 miles
- Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus - 240 miles
- new Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) - 243 miles
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 258 miles
...and this is probably the main goal for 2020.
There is no official press release from Chevrolet yet, so stay tuned for more info.
Hat Tip to Bruce Lund !!!