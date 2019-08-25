Leave it to Drag Times to make sure the upcoming all-electric Porsche Taycan will get properly put through the paces. What better than a good old VBOX comparison? Drag Times compares the numbers between the Taycan and the Tesla Model S Raven. Also compared are stats from the Lamborghini Huracan EVO and McLaren 720S.

The results in this one are interestingly mixed. Even though Drag Times says, "Try again Taycan," it's not as clear cut as that statement seems to suggest. We'll have to wait for the Taycan to arrive to know with more certainty. Check out the video and you'll have a better understanding. Then, scroll down for another related video from Porsche.

Video Description via Drag Times on YouTube:

TRY AGAIN TAYCAN * VBOX Comparison between Porsche Taycan & Tesla Model S Raven In this video I compare VBOX numbers between Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S Raven, Lamborghini Huracan EVO and McLaren 720S. While the Taycan is sure to be VERY fast, will it beat the current king of the hill of 4 door car down the 1/4 mile?

Porsche recently released a video focusing on the Taycan's endurance. Despite it not being able to beat the Tesla Model S Raven according to the Drag Times' VBOX results, it was able to race from zero to 200km/h 26 times without issue. The runs averaged under 10 seconds each.

Video Description via Porsche on YouTube: