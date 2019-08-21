Here is another set of spy photos of the Volkswagen ID. CROZZ, also called the ID.4X, which reportedly will be the name of the production version with all-wheel drive.

One of the prototypes was seen near the Nürburgring in Germany, accompanied by two Volkswagen ID.3.

As you can see on the photos, the ID.4 should have significantly more cargo room than the ID.3. The ID.4 seems to be slightly bigger in many dimensions. According to CarPix:

"The size (ca 462-465 cm) will be between the Tiguan and the Tiguan Allspace but with a slightly longer wheelbase then the Tiguan making it possible to offer more space inside."

Volkswagen ID.3 (left) and Volkswagen ID.4 (right) (size of the images are not ideal, but we can see design differences)

Volkswagen ID.4 reportedly will be able to go around 500 km (310 miles) in the WLTP test cycle with the biggest battery pack size.

That, combined with all-wheel drive, fast charging at up to 150 kW and power output of more than 200 kW, might be the sweet spot for mainstream, non-premium BEVs.

A lot will depend on pricing, which will be announced closer to market launch around late 2020.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. CROZZ (aka ID.4X) Spy Photos

10 Photos

Images: CarPix