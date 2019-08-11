The 2020 Porsche Taycan is here – well, almost. But now we have a date. Mark your calendars as Porsche has announced that its first all-electric model will make its global debut on September 4, 2019 and it will be live-streamed on the company's dedicated online TV microsite.

Aside from the date, Porsche willingly divulges us with the information that the Taycan will be revealed at a simultaneous event happening in three key locations: China, Canada, and Germany. With this info out in the open, we now know that Porsche is at full offense in taking a piece of the EV pie in the Chinese market.

So, what do we know about the Porsche Taycan prior to the launch? The Stuttgart-based company has said that the Taycan can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.5 seconds, while a 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) run is possible in less than 12 seconds. Top speed? Over 155 mph (250 kph).

In addition, the lithium-ion battery it carries has a gross capacity of around 90 kWh, which puts it near the battery capacity of the Tesla Model S at 100 kWh. Porsche hasn't disclosed the Taycan's range as of yet, but the company's touting an 800-volt system voltage that "delivers continuous high power and charging capacities to enable both fast driving and fast loading, while also reducing the weight of the high-voltage cabling."

In retrospect, it has been reported that the Taycan will offer more than 311 miles (500 kilometers) of range in between charges, only needing 15 minutes of charging time to get 248 miles (400 km) of range, courtesy of the 800-volt system.

A new era for the Porsche brand is indeed near and we'll be in attendance to witness that history.