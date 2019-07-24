Ok, so we understand that Audi may be hoping to get more eyes on its e-tron SUV. Since Tesla gets loads of social media coverage — and overall media coverage in general — it sort of makes sense for Audi to bank on that. Moreover, if the automaker wants electric car fans and owners to see its product, promoting it at Tesla Superchargers and in front of Tesla stores will surely make that happen.

However, we're pretty confident that most Tesla fans are not all that impressed with the Audi e-tron. Don't get us wrong, it's a nice, luxurious car with plenty to offer. However, Tesla vehicles are all about long range, solid efficiency, and exhilarating performance. Sadly, the e-tron has just doesn't come close to taking the lead in any of these categories.

As you can see from the recent tweet below, Audi is now parking its e-tron and setting up banners and such in front of Tesla stores. More specifically, it's currently doing so in Germany. Correct us if you think we're wrong, but we honestly feel like this is counterproductive for the automaker, all while inadvertently promoting Tesla.

Perhaps since the ad campaign is taking place across Europe, and Audi chose a store in its home country of Germany, the impact will be different than it might on our shores?

We'd love to hear what else you have to say about this situation. If you're an Audi fan or own an e-tron, we're even more eager to learn what you think. Leave us your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.