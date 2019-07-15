At Tesla, safety is paramount.

Time and time again, Tesla vehicles, including the Model S, Model X and now the Model 3, have ranked highest in respective safety tests.

From the NHTSA 5-star rating for the Model 3, to strong initial ratings from the IIHS and now to Euro NCAP for the Model 3, it seems the Model 3 follows in the footsteps of the Model S and Model X in that all three are engineered to be extremely safe.

Are Teslas the safest cars in the world? The various tests seem to prove that to be true.

Grab a look at the video above to see some cars get smashed up for a purpose and be sure to watch until the end when the Model 3 pops up to claim the safest car title for vehicles tested by Euro NCAP in 2019.

Video description via Carwow on YouTube: