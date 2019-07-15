The Model 3, like all other Teslas, takes safety to a whole new level.
At Tesla, safety is paramount.
Time and time again, Tesla vehicles, including the Model S, Model X and now the Model 3, have ranked highest in respective safety tests.
From the NHTSA 5-star rating for the Model 3, to strong initial ratings from the IIHS and now to Euro NCAP for the Model 3, it seems the Model 3 follows in the footsteps of the Model S and Model X in that all three are engineered to be extremely safe.
Are Teslas the safest cars in the world? The various tests seem to prove that to be true.
Grab a look at the video above to see some cars get smashed up for a purpose and be sure to watch until the end when the Model 3 pops up to claim the safest car title for vehicles tested by Euro NCAP in 2019.
Video description via Carwow on YouTube:
We know that the safety of your new car can be a priority to many people, so we’ve pulled together a list of the Top 10 safest cars that money can buy in 2019!
From SUVs to hatchbacks, join Mat for our latest Top 10 list to see which makes it to number one in the Euro NCAP safest ratings for 2019.
And enjoy watching some new cars get smashed to pieces in the process!