A parked Tesla Model 3 captures a few Jaguar salesmen checking out the slick electric car in envy. The nearby Jaguar I-Pace seems a bit saddened by the interest in the Tesla.

This isn't the first time we've seen a curious Jaguar dealership seem envious of Tesla and it likely won't be the last.

Whereas the I-Pace is somewhat conservative and conventional, the Model 3 is anything but and that's why it constantly draws so much attention.

As you can see in the video, several Jaguar salesmen flock to the parked Model 3 to check it out. They peer inside, look around the outside and seem genuinely interested in the car. We'd venture to guess that Jaguar wouldn't be too thrilled by this, but Tesla has always had a way to draw one's eye to its cars.

Even today, some 7 years after going on sale, the Model S still draws stares and the doors of the Model X are so crazy that you've just got to check them out. Meanwhile, the Model 3, with its incredibly unique interior layout, is so out of the norm that you can't help but take a look inside.

For sure when the new Tesla Roadster hits the road it will become the center of attention everywhere, but until then, it's the Model 3 that seems to draw the biggest crowds of onlookers.