Have dirt, will travel. Will travel for gravel. Or something like that.

There have been a few reported cases of the Tesla Model 3 accumulating quite a load of dirt in its undercarriage, but this one is quite extreme.

This Tesla Model 3 owner, while conducting an examination of his car at 15,000 miles, found a not-so-pleasant surprise.

It seems some 15 pounds of dirt found its way into the panels under the Model 3 and was trapped inside. This range-reducing (mostly a joke) dirt had likely accumulated over time, but regardless the car was carrying the weight of a bowling ball in dirt in its undercarriage.

It's not unusual to find dirt in the various plastic panels underneath a car. However, 15 pounds is excessive. Our advice would be to periodically remove those panels on your Tesla to let the filth out.

Grab a look at the video to see the so-called dirt avalanche.

Video description via Dirty Tesla on YouTube: