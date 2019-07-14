There's dirt, then there's this amount of dirt.
Have dirt, will travel. Will travel for gravel. Or something like that.
There have been a few reported cases of the Tesla Model 3 accumulating quite a load of dirt in its undercarriage, but this one is quite extreme.
This Tesla Model 3 owner, while conducting an examination of his car at 15,000 miles, found a not-so-pleasant surprise.
It seems some 15 pounds of dirt found its way into the panels under the Model 3 and was trapped inside. This range-reducing (mostly a joke) dirt had likely accumulated over time, but regardless the car was carrying the weight of a bowling ball in dirt in its undercarriage.
It's not unusual to find dirt in the various plastic panels underneath a car. However, 15 pounds is excessive. Our advice would be to periodically remove those panels on your Tesla to let the filth out.
Grab a look at the video to see the so-called dirt avalanche.
Video description via Dirty Tesla on YouTube:
0:00 Teaser
0:16 - Overview and a little background on my driving habits
1:01 - Jack pads needed to lift the car
1:43 - Bottom looks good at first inspection
1:56 - Lifting the car
3:21 - Suspension is basic
4:26 - Removing some plastic piece
6:26 - Looking at the aero shield and deciding what bolts to remove
7:04 - The opening where dirt can enter
7:22 - removing bolts
8:55 - Sticking the camera into the aeroshield...uh oh
9:30 - Looking into the aeroshield from the tire
9:55 - Finally releasing the aeroshield...dirt avalanche
11:18 - Looking into the exposed aeroshield
11:43 - The pile and talking about other cars with the same issue
13:05 - Checking tire tread
14:06 - Checking the shocks
14:54 - The brakes are brand new
15:35 - Putting the plastic thing back on
15:46 - A lot of torque for the lug nuts
15:54 - Summary and my thoughts