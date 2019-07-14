There's no denying the fact that Teslas rule at the drag strip. Typically, it's the Model S delivering most of the takedowns. However, the Model 3, in Performance guise, is nearly as capable.

Here's a fresh video of a Tesla Model 3 Performance at the Bandimere Speedway. The Model 3 conducts several runs, but one, in particular, is special in that a new world record for the Model 3 is set.

It happens in the second race against a motorcycle. Though not yet official, the timeslip shows that the Model 3 Performance does indeed beat the previous record for the 1/4-mile. A while back, DragTimes recorded an 11.782 second run in a Model 3 Performance. That was later followed by an 11.722 run.

The new record time now stands at 11.560, which is a huge improvement over the previous record. YouTuber Tesla's Wild says that the next step is some weight reduction to see if that can improve the quarter-mile time even more.

Watch the clip above to see the record-smashing run, which starts at around the 2-minute mark.

Video description via Tesla's Wild on YouTube: