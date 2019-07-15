This ain't no Tesla Model S, so it's not a given it will win every race.

However, the Tesla Model 3 Performance certainly isn't a slouch. It can stand its own against many a would-be competitor.

This matchup, in the 1/8-mile, typically dominated by anything electric, pits the Model 3 against several competitors.

The competition includes a Ford Mustang GT, a Chevrolet Camaro, a Subaru BRZ and even a Cobra (no, not the snake). Does the Model 3 come out on top in each race? You'll have to watch the video to find out.

Video description via Chris Ace Vlogs on YouTube: