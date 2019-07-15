Does the Model 3 win them all?
This ain't no Tesla Model S, so it's not a given it will win every race.
However, the Tesla Model 3 Performance certainly isn't a slouch. It can stand its own against many a would-be competitor.
This matchup, in the 1/8-mile, typically dominated by anything electric, pits the Model 3 against several competitors.
The competition includes a Ford Mustang GT, a Chevrolet Camaro, a Subaru BRZ and even a Cobra (no, not the snake). Does the Model 3 come out on top in each race? You'll have to watch the video to find out.
Video description via Chris Ace Vlogs on YouTube:
Tested out the TESLA at Irwindale Speedway 1/8 mile. Was hoping to hit 7.4 like some other owners but just couldn’t break the 7.5s. It was very consistent from 92% SOC all the way to 82%.