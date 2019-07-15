The Model S really is the better overall car.
Would you trade in a Porsche Panamera Turbo for a Tesla Model S? This former Porsche owner did and he surely made the right decision. The Model S is far superior in more ways than one. But there's a whole lot more in this video than just the trading in of a Porsche to buy a Tesla.
Why settle for a Porsche when you can get a Tesla instead? This YouTuber did his homework though and, as you'll see in the video, it's not just a case of ditching the Porsche for a Tesla. In fact, the video runs through several different vehicles (see description below) and even discusses the Model X, his purchasing decision, the buying process and so on.
There's even footage of launching and accelerating in several of the cars. Enough with the words. Just watch this video. It's top-notch and concludes that even though a Porsche is amazing, it's simply no equal for the Model S.
Video description via Shannon Wong on YouTube:
The 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo is an awesome car. This is the story about why I sold my 2017 Porsche and bought the 2018 Tesla Model S P100D.
00:18 - 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Launch Control #1
00:40 - 2011, 2014 and 2017 Porsche Panamera
01:10 - 2019 Tesla Model X
01:40 - 2018 Tesla Model S
01:48 - 2019 Tesla Model X design
04:42 - Purchasing experience
06:01 - Porsche Taycan/Mission E
08:47 - Panamera vs Tesla comparison
09:22 - Tesla Model S delivery/arrival
11:55 - Fastest production cars on the market
13:01 - 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Launch control #2
13:35 - 2018 Tesla Model S P100D - Launch mode with Ludicrous mode demonstration
15:30 - Summary