Would you trade in a Porsche Panamera Turbo for a Tesla Model S? This former Porsche owner did and he surely made the right decision. The Model S is far superior in more ways than one. But there's a whole lot more in this video than just the trading in of a Porsche to buy a Tesla.

Why settle for a Porsche when you can get a Tesla instead? This YouTuber did his homework though and, as you'll see in the video, it's not just a case of ditching the Porsche for a Tesla. In fact, the video runs through several different vehicles (see description below) and even discusses the Model X, his purchasing decision, the buying process and so on.

There's even footage of launching and accelerating in several of the cars. Enough with the words. Just watch this video. It's top-notch and concludes that even though a Porsche is amazing, it's simply no equal for the Model S.

Video description via Shannon Wong on YouTube: