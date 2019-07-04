68% of all plug-ins and 84% of all-electric cars sold in the U.S. in June 2019 were Teslas
June 2019 was one of the best months ever for Tesla sales in the U.S., with 25,700 deliveries (InsideEVs’ estimation). This marks a superb growth rate of 129% year-over-year.
Because of the huge demand for the Model 3, Tesla closed the first half of this year at 83,875 sales (up 90%) and a dominant position in the plug-in market.
Tesla results:
- Tesla Model 3 – 21,225 (up 260%, 67,650 YTD, up 184%)
- Tesla Model X – 2,725 (up 7%, 9,000 YTD, down 6%)
- Tesla Model S – 1,750 (down 36%, 7,225 YTD, down 33%)
In June Tesla noted a record high 68% share of total plug-in electric car sales in the U.S.
In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share is 84%!
Cumulative sales already exceed 435,000. A whopping 209,000 belong to the Model 3.
Sales during the past 12-months amounted to over 232,000.