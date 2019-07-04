June 2019 was one of the best months ever for Tesla sales in the U.S., with 25,700 deliveries (InsideEVs’ estimation). This marks a superb growth rate of 129% year-over-year.

Because of the huge demand for the Model 3, Tesla closed the first half of this year at 83,875 sales (up 90%) and a dominant position in the plug-in market.

In June Tesla noted a record high 68% share of total plug-in electric car sales in the U.S.

In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share is 84%!

Cumulative sales already exceed 435,000. A whopping 209,000 belong to the Model 3.

Sales during the past 12-months amounted to over 232,000.

Sales results of particular models: