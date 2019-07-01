June didn't disappoint in Norway as passenger plug-in electric car registrations surged to the second-best result ever of 8,867 (up 11.2% year-over-year).

Market share once again exceeded half and amounted to 57.8%, while diesel was pushed back to 13.5% (16.0% for gasoline and 12.7% for conventional hybrids).

The sales could be way higher, but plug-in hybrids currently are in retreat, at least until new higher-range models will hit the market.

BEVs: 7,427 ( up 87.1% , 48.4% market share) + 567 ‘used’ + 196 vans (182 new and 14 used) + 1 FCVs

( , market share) + 567 ‘used’ + 196 vans (182 new and 14 used) + 1 FCVs PHEVs: 1,440 (down 64%, 9.4% market share)

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – June 2019

Tesla Takes 1/4 of the market!

Another huge wave of Tesla Model 3 deliveries translated into 3,012 new registrations (10,560 YTD), which is good for 19.5% of all sales for the month (13.5% for the six months).

Tesla brand (#1 in Norway) celebrates big success, as a total of 3,760 registrations in June is 24.5% of all sales! Average for six months is 16.1% (12,605).

For comparison, the 2nd highest Volkswagen Golf (BEV and ICE) was at 958 and 5,507 YTD, which means that the Model 3, with high probability, already secured the win for 2019, six months in advance.

Audi e-tron stays strong with 574 (2,273 YTD) registrations (Jaguar I-PACE was at 329), which is significantly more than the Tesla Model X (314 and 1,272 YTD).

Other noticeable BEV results already in our database:

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (958 total with ICE)

Audi e-tron - 574

Nissan LEAF - 475

BMW i3 - 453

Tesla Model S - 434

Jaguar I-PACE - 329

Tesla Model X - 314

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (290 total with ICE)

Renault ZOE - 265

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – June 2019

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)