Recent reports by Tesla owners point to a range drop following one of the automaker's latest software updates. Those impacted are owners of older Model S and Model X vehicles.

The software update was initiated by the electric car maker in order to provide additional battery protection to decrease degradation and increase battery lifespan. However, with any software changes, there can be some negatives, despite the overall positive intentions.

The tough part here is deciding if the positives outweigh the negatives. That all depends on the severity of the impact, as well as each Tesla owner's personal situation, of course. According to Electrek, the update affects only Model S and X vehicles with 85-kWh battery packs. These cars were manufactured until 2016. The reported range loss is between 12 and 30 total miles.

The software updates in question are designated as 2019.16.1 and 2019.16.2. It's also important to note that Electrek says it reached out to Tesla and received confirmation that the updates are, in fact, impacting range for some owners. Fortunately, Tesla is already working to lessen the updates' effect on range.