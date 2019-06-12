Fastned recently performed charging test of an updated Tesla Model 3 Long Range at one of its 175 kW CCS Combo 2 DC fast chargers in Europe.

As you can see on the chart below, Model 3 was able to charge at 130-150 kW between around 10% to over 50% state-of-charge, compared to just 125 kW previously (to less than 50% SOC).

Overall, the higher power should allow saving of a few minutes at the charger per session.

Tesla Model 3 fast charging

Fastned says also that this summer it will enable its first ABB DC fast chargers to charge at 350 kW, which should enable the full potential of the Model 3 at some 190-200 kW peak.