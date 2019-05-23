A recent email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to all employees states that the automaker may be on track to have the best quarter of all time in terms of deliveries. If you thought that the Silicon Valley automaker couldn't easily top 2018 Q4 numbers, you may want to think again.

Related Tesla Delivery and Production Content:

It's important to keep in mind that this is an estimate by Musk and we have no way of knowing with 100-percent certainty that the information is real. However, it appears that the email was sent to "everybody" at Tesla yesterday.

Our good friends over at Teslarati first discovered the "alleged leaked" email via Chinese social media and stock trading website 橄榄猫的主人/Xueqiu. It reads:

"From: Elon Musk Date: Wed 5/22/2019 10:45 PM To: Everybody As of yesterday, we had over 50,000 net new orders for this quarter. Based on current trends, we have a good chance of exceeding the record 90,700 deliveries of Q4 last year and making this the highest deliveries/sales quarter in Tesla history! In order to achieve this, we need sustained output of 1,000 Model 3’s per day. Almost all parts of the Model 3 production system have exceeded 1000 units on multiple days (congratulations!!) and we’ve averaged about 900/day this week, so we’re only about 10% away from 7000/week. If we rally hard, we can do it! Thanks for your great work, Elon​"

Teslarati states that Tesla has yet to comment on the situation, but it appears as though it's actually a real email from Musk himself. In the event that we learn anything new surrounding the situation, we'll update this article. In the meantime, we hope that this current quarter is a huge success and Tesla can begin to move past its recent hard times.

Source: Xuequi via Teslarati