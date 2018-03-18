New Nissan LEAF Achieves 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

7 H BY MARK KANE

The second-generation Nissan LEAF just received a 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests, matching the 5-star received from the Japan New Car Assessment Program.

The new LEAF was the first car tested by Euro NCAP under its stringent new 2018 protocol.

LEAF earned:

93% rating for Adult Occupant

86% rating for Child Occupant

71% rating forVulnerable Road Users

71% rating forSafety Assist

It’s a relief to know that the LEAF manages to avoid accidents using automatic emergency braking.

“The LEAF is the first car to be assessed against Euro NCAP’s improved and extended protocols for 2018. The 2018 protocol sees the introduction of a raft of new tests which address key crash scenarios involving cars, pedestrians and now also the growing number of cyclists. In these Euro NCAP tests, the LEAF earned a 93 per cent rating for adult safety and an 86 per cent rating for child protection. The safety rating is determined from a series of vehicle tests that, in a simplified way, reflect important real-life accident scenarios that could result in injuries. New LEAF 5-star rating reflects the advanced driver assistance systems packaged on the car. Technologies such as camera and radar feature extensively to provide benefits such a pedestrian recognition and form the basis of Nissan’s acclaimed ProPILOT system for safer, more confident driving.”

Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe, explained:

“The Euro NCAP announcement proves what we have known for a long time – that the new Nissan LEAF has exceptional safety standards and is a true pioneer in the EV space. This shows that our customers can fully trust our Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision, we are on a path to transform the way we drive and the way we live”.

See full results here.