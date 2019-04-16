New NIO ET Preview Electric Car Revealed In Shanghai

1 H BY GASGOO

NIO adds sedan to electric SUV lineup.

At the Auto Shanghai 2019, Chinese EV startup NIO showed off its all new sedan product lineup with the ET Preview and exhibited its entire NIO Power service solution as well as some cutting-edge technologies such as the 220kW permanent magnet synchronous motor electric drivetrain.

At the same time, the startup also announced the instant opening-up of its “One Click for Power” service to users of other EV brands. Up until now, NIO’s “One Click for Power” has been used for over 93,000 times.

By creating the “NIO House|Auto Shanghai”, the startup once again brought its NIO House experience to the grand auto show. The EV maker also showcased such products as the high-performance electric flagship ES8 SUV; the high-performance long-range, intelligent electric ES6 SUV; the ultrafast electric car, the EP9; the NIO EVE Vision car and NIO Formula E Team car, the NIO 004.

The ET Preview, making its debut at the show, represents NIO’s exploration of an all-new car body that boasts power and beauty through a minimalistic design with sleek contours and elegant proportions, according to NIO.

Meanwhile, NIO displayed its high-performance electric mobility platform which integrates high-energy-density NCM811 nickel-cobalt-manganese battery pack technology with high-efficiency permanent magnet motors in the front and high-performance induction motors in the rear to endow the ES6 car with a NEDC-rated cruising range of up to 510km.

In addition, the 220kW permanent magnet synchronous motor electric drivetrain, carbon fiber battery pack and other cutting-edge technologies have also been demonstrated at the show.

As the “last piece of the NIO Power service system jigsaw”, NIO’s fast charging pile was unveiled in the meantime. Under the intelligent control of NIO’s power cloud, it will offer efficient charging services together with home charging piles, battery swapping stations and mobile charging vehicles.

Source: Gasgoo