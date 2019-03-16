New Kia Soul EV Is Full Of Electric Soul: Photos & Videos

47 M BY MARK KANE

It’s simply the best Kia Soul ever

The all-new Kia Soul EV (called the Kia e-Soul in Europe) was one of several plug-in Kias at the Geneva Motor Show, as the South Korean manufacturer is bullish about electrification.

The second-generation of the electric Soul shares its electric powertrain/battery options with the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, which should streamline the production process and lower costs.

The sign of times is that in Europe, the Soul will be sold solely in the all-electric version. Let’s take a look at this slick blue Soul EV in our photo gallery and videos, which includes a detailed walkthrough.

Kia e-Soul specs:

Long-range battery pack

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output)

Range WLTP: 452 km (280 miles). U.S. version was rated by EPA at 243 miles (391 km)



Energy consumption WLTP: 157 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

150 kW (@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 167 km/h (104 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,682 kg (Curb weight) and 2,180 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (litres, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



Standard battery pack

39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output)

Range WLTP: 277 km (172 miles)

Energy consumption WLTP: 145 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

100 kW (@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds

Top speed: 156 km/h (97 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,593 kg (Curb weight) and 2,025 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (litres, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



24 photos