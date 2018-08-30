New Images of Next-Gen Tesla Roadster Surface

  1. Home
The next-gen Tesla Roadster was spotted again.

Tesla customers, those who were taking deliveries of cars at the Hawthorne facility, had a rare opportunity to see the new Tesla Roadster and Elon Musk, who, believe it or not, was delivering some Model 3s himself.

Lucky for us, several individuals snapped some photos of the Roadster (see below).

Base Specs:

  • Acceleration 0-60 mph 1.9 sec
  • Acceleration 0-100 mph 4.2 sec
  • Acceleration 1/4 mile 8.8 sec
  • Top Speed Over 250 mph
  • Wheel Torque 10,000 Nm
  • Mile Range 620 miles
  • 200 kWh battery pack
  • Seating 4
  • Drive All-Wheel Drive (three motors – two for rear wheels, and one for front axle)
  • Base Price $200,000
  • Base Reservation $50,000
  • Founders Series Price $250,000
  • Founders Series Reservation (1,000 reservations available) $250,000
Elon Musk with the new Tesla Roadster at the electric semi reveal event.
Henry

I want one. But I only one kidney left, I guess I have to start buying lotto tickets.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
TJKR

Kidneys are overrated.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

You could put a half of your liver on the market.

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Shaun

Still no decent pics of the back seat?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Get Real

Um, I’m pretty sure that on this car the back seat really doesn’t matter.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ab

Actually many people are thirsting for pics of the backseat because this car is being advertised as a 2+2. It would be extraordinary if Roadster 2 not only beats all ICE supercars on the track, but can do so while carrying 3 adult passengers in comfort.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Get Real

Yes but I’m pretty sure the backseat is going to be very small with minimal headroom.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
God/Bacardi

Look at the majority of 2+2s including convertibles, at best, you can put in an adult in sitting sideways…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
JakeY

I’m guessing it’ll be like the 911’s which is basically enough for kids and bags. Maybe you can squeeze an adult there for a short ride, but it’s definitely not comfort.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Shaun

Some of us have kids and would like to take them with on fun drives.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Lawrence

I’ve owned two seaters and owned 2+2 with backseats that would be adequate for double amputees. Still those back seats come in handy in a pinch and for putting things without needing to always use the trunk. The cubbys behind two seaters just aren’t convenient.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
TJKR

If anyone at Tesla’s marketing department is thinking, they need to work out a deal with Eon Productions and get this car in the next Bond film. A car featured in a Bond film is the best thing you can do to make a car desirable by people who can’t afford it. Imagined a tricked out Roadster2 with rocket thrusters being driven by 007.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Herr Holle

James Bond doesn’t need rocket thrusters on the next-gen Tesla roadster.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
God/Bacardi

Unless Eon Productions offers the Roadster a spot for free, its a waste of money…Tesla will not be able to keep up with Roadster demand if they make good and the specs and price…Yet like the model 3, when will the base model be available for delivery?

48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
u_serious?

That’s an ugly color.

46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

This thing is a “steal” at those price.

I am sure anyone who can afford a $200K car would get one just to be super cool.

If I have the cash, I would get one too.

43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago