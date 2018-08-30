New Images of Next-Gen Tesla Roadster Surface

2 H BY MARK KANE

The next-gen Tesla Roadster was spotted again.

Tesla customers, those who were taking deliveries of cars at the Hawthorne facility, had a rare opportunity to see the new Tesla Roadster and Elon Musk, who, believe it or not, was delivering some Model 3s himself.

Lucky for us, several individuals snapped some photos of the Roadster (see below).

Check out these new pics of the #NextGenRoadster at the Hawthorne Design Studio, thanks to TeslaNews pic.twitter.com/Bkm2YUgnfd — TheTeslaLife (@TheTeslaLife) October 3, 2018

Are you lucky enough to be picking your Tesla up at Hawthorne CA today? If so check out this #NextGenRoadster on display, and may be Elon or Franz will help deliver your car! Pics courtesy of Carlos R. pic.twitter.com/Kp1gbDp4mz — TheTeslaLife (@TheTeslaLife) October 1, 2018

Base Specs:

Acceleration 0-60 mph 1.9 sec

Acceleration 0-100 mph 4.2 sec

Acceleration 1/4 mile 8.8 sec

Top Speed Over 250 mph

Wheel Torque 10,000 Nm

Mile Range 620 miles

200 kWh battery pack

battery pack Seating 4

Drive All-Wheel Drive (three motors – two for rear wheels, and one for front axle)

Base Price $200,000

Base Reservation $50,000

Founders Series Price $250,000

Founders Series Reservation (1,000 reservations available) $250,000