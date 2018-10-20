New Flyer Sold 77 Xcelsior CHARGE Electric Buses In California

Victor Valley is switching to electric buses using Californian incentives and Southern California Edison infrastructure program:
“VVTA has partnered with local energy provider Southern California Edison (SCE) on its Charge-Ready Transit Bus Program, which assists in deployment of make-ready electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions for qualified agencies. The move also provides access to early adoption incentives like the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) provided by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).”
“The Victor Valley Transit Authority provides public transit agency in San Bernardino County, delivering over 2.5 million passenger trips per year.”
Ron Zirges, Director of Maintenance and Facilities, VVTA said:
“Factoring in all unique variables, including steep hills, long distances, extreme weather, and traffic patterns, we are confident that our New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE buses will lead sustainable transit forward in San Bernardino County. With over 50 years’ experience manufacturing zero-emission buses, New Flyer is an ideal partner to help us achieve 100 percent zero-emission public transit by 2040 – bringing cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable transit solutions to our community.”
Wayne Joseph, President, New Flyer of America said:
“We are proud to continue building the zero-emission footprint in California, and to support Victor Valley Transit Authority in achieving the 2040 goal while exceeding upcoming federal and state clean air mandates. The evolution to battery-electric transit and supporting infrastructure takes advanced planning and dedication, and we commend VVTA on its commitment to eliminate emissions in pursuit of sustainable transit, a healthier community, and thriving environment in California.”
