New Flyer Sold 77 Xcelsior CHARGE Electric Buses In California

BY MARK KANE

7 New Flyer electric buses for Victor Valley, 77 for California

Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) in California recently ordered seven 40-foot New Flyer‘s Xcelsior CHARGE electric buses. The agency intends to switch to a 100% electric fleet by 2040.

According to New Flyer, company already has sold 77 Xcelsior CHARGE across California (including Coachella Valley, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orange County, and San Diego), which means that nationwide plus Canada it is in three-digit range now.