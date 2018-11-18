New Drone Flyover Of Tesla’s Massive Lathrop Facility

2 H BY MARK KANE

Progress at the Tesla Lathrop facility is clear from this flyover video.

The latest flyover videos at the newest Tesla Lathrop facility reveals that the progress is swift (compared to 8 days earlier). The roof is still being installed, but soon it should be completed.

It’s expected that the 870,000 sq ft building under construction will become Tesla’s distribution hub to handle growing production of Tesla Model 3. On the sides of the facility, you can see a line of openings, which probably will be used by semi-trailers loaded with Teslas.

Source: Teslarati