New Drone Flyover Of Tesla’s Massive Lathrop Facility
Progress at the Tesla Lathrop facility is clear from this flyover video.
The latest flyover videos at the newest Tesla Lathrop facility reveals that the progress is swift (compared to 8 days earlier). The roof is still being installed, but soon it should be completed.
It’s expected that the 870,000 sq ft building under construction will become Tesla’s distribution hub to handle growing production of Tesla Model 3. On the sides of the facility, you can see a line of openings, which probably will be used by semi-trailers loaded with Teslas.
Source: Teslarati
“On the sides of the facility, you can see a line of openings, which probably will be used by semi-trailers loaded with Teslas.”
Those opening are four feet off the ground, like a loading dock. The openings will be used to unload tractor trailers, not car carriers. If they were to be used to store new Tesla cars, the openings would be at ground level to drive the Tesla cars into and out of the building (or the Tesla cars will drive themselves in the not to distant future). I believe this structure will instead be used as Tesla’s parts warehouse for Tesla Service Centers, collision repair shops, and auto mechanic repair shops.
I don’t know who said it was a distribution center. Seems to me more likely to be where they build the Semi and or TMY. Almost a million square foot to store TM3 indoors when you could put them on a parking lot.
Shame that the roof is not made os solar pannels…
While they could build the building with a future purpose / resellability aspect, it might be a hint that the building being so tall would make it more than a motor vehicle distribution center. Could use a parking lot in the desert for cheaper distribution hub.
Parts distribution would likely be better managed out of smaller regional distribution centers.
I’m leaning toward production facility.
Love it, Tesla invests and invests and invests and doesn’t care about “paying a dividend” for years. Well done.
Lots of flat rooftop area on several buildings. Would really like to see some solar panels on those rooftops.