New Aston Martin Vantage Rear Sure Does Resemble Fisker eMotion

5 hours ago by Eric Loveday 6

Henrik Fisker designed the original Aston Martin Vantage back in 2005, but this newest version of the Vantage, released just yesterday, has an unmistakable resemblance to Fisker’s latest efforts too.

We’re referring to the Fisker eMotion and the resemblance in the rear is striking.

Fisker officially had no input on the design of the newest Vantage, but it’s impossible to overlook the fact that the new Vantage is close to a carbon copy of the Fisker eMotion from the rear, at least the top half.

Here’s a better look at the two vehicles from the rear:

Fisker EMotion

Aston Martin Vantage

The Fisker eMotion has yet to make its public debut. That’s expected to happen at CES 2018 in January It’s expected to feature a 145 kWh battery pack and a range of some 400 miles. None of these details have been fully confirmed yet though.

6 responses to "New Aston Martin Vantage Rear Sure Does Resemble Fisker eMotion"

  1. Clive says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Go figure.

    Close, but no cigar!

    Reply
  2. L'amata says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Can’t make it too obvious , He might get sued…He steals from whom ever he can. He worked at Tesla to get Ideas & info to use himself…

    Reply
    1. Clive says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:23 pm

      He very talented and doesn’t need to steal a thing.

      Reply
      1. L'amata says:
        November 22, 2017 at 2:56 pm

        You know NOTHING!

        Reply
  3. Chris Stork says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Yeah, and they stole the four-seats-and-a-steering-wheel from Mercedes.

    This seems like much ado about nothing. I’m often mistaking Nissans (I forget the exact model) up ahead for a Tesla Model S, particularly after dark; they both have inward-facing U-shape tail lights and a chrome bar across the middle. The Nissan taillights are a bit more angular though.

    Reply
  4. Nick says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Wow. That’s basically a copy-paste.
    I don’t mind though. Aston beat Fisker to the market. And the Vatnage is overall much better looking than the EMotion (ruined by the horrible front end).

    Reply

