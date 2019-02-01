Mysterious VW EV Mule Spied Testing
This one is not identified yet
An all-electric test prototype, based on the Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan, was spotted during winter testing.
As Volkswagen already shown the camouflaged I.D., the question is – is this a test mule of another upcoming EV from the I.D. family? Or maybe it will be an additional version of the I.D. hatchback?
Check out the images below and take a guess at what this is in Comments. We’re stumped. Are you?
Volkswagen EVs:
- Volkswagen I.D.
- Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ
- Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ & Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ CARGO
- Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION
- Volkswagen I.D. Lounge and I.D. AEROe (expected)
- Volkswagen I.D. R racing car
Image Credit: CarPix
9 Comments on "Mysterious VW EV Mule Spied Testing"
The more the merrier!
Yes! I would LOOOOOOVE to be inundated with “how to select an EV from all the choices” articles in 2 or 3 years.
Maybe a Polo sized ID car? Looks smaller than both the regular Golf Sportsvan and the ID Neo prototype.
I wasn’t much confident in Volkswagen earlier but I’m changing idea, it looks like they are literally rebuilding their entire lineup in a EV version. They are serious about it so I hope for them they can manage well the cannibalization of ICE sales because it will obviously happen, and could be a serious problem for their finances. Anyways, congratulations Volkswagen! The “lagging behind” automakers have now another reason to speed up their efforts aside from Tesla and China.
The Polo-sized MEB Entry was just recently (November 2018) approved for development, there won’t be any winter testing before 2021.
Looks about the same size as a Golf to me
I think it looks more similar to the current Volkswagen Polo, both for size and shape, but maybe it’s just me 🙂
Obviously the outside is mk7 Golf but clearly the interior is totally different.
Looks more like a Polo. Could be an E Up tho
It’s a Golf Plus model. Slightly taller roofline but otherwise same as the regular golf