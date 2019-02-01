Mysterious VW EV Mule Spied Testing

1 H BY MARK KANE

This one is not identified yet

An all-electric test prototype, based on the Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan, was spotted during winter testing.

As Volkswagen already shown the camouflaged I.D., the question is – is this a test mule of another upcoming EV from the I.D. family? Or maybe it will be an additional version of the I.D. hatchback?

Check out the images below and take a guess at what this is in Comments. We’re stumped. Are you?

Image Credit: CarPix