Mysterious VW EV Mule Spied Testing

This one is not identified yet

An all-electric test prototype, based on the Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan, was spotted during winter testing.

As Volkswagen already shown the camouflaged I.D., the question is – is this a test mule of another upcoming EV from the I.D. family? Or maybe it will be an additional version of the I.D. hatchback?

Check out the images below and take a guess at what this is in Comments. We’re stumped. Are you?

Image Credit: CarPix

9 Comments on "Mysterious VW EV Mule Spied Testing"

Gibber

The more the merrier!

1 hour ago
Lou Grinzo

Yes! I would LOOOOOOVE to be inundated with “how to select an EV from all the choices” articles in 2 or 3 years.

1 hour ago
Manuel

Maybe a Polo sized ID car? Looks smaller than both the regular Golf Sportsvan and the ID Neo prototype.

I wasn’t much confident in Volkswagen earlier but I’m changing idea, it looks like they are literally rebuilding their entire lineup in a EV version. They are serious about it so I hope for them they can manage well the cannibalization of ICE sales because it will obviously happen, and could be a serious problem for their finances. Anyways, congratulations Volkswagen! The “lagging behind” automakers have now another reason to speed up their efforts aside from Tesla and China.

1 hour ago
Link

The Polo-sized MEB Entry was just recently (November 2018) approved for development, there won’t be any winter testing before 2021.

1 hour ago
Chris

Looks about the same size as a Golf to me

1 hour ago
Manuel

I think it looks more similar to the current Volkswagen Polo, both for size and shape, but maybe it’s just me 🙂

49 minutes ago
Chris

Obviously the outside is mk7 Golf but clearly the interior is totally different.

1 hour ago
DS

Looks more like a Polo. Could be an E Up tho

37 minutes ago
Wade

It’s a Golf Plus model. Slightly taller roofline but otherwise same as the regular golf

1 minute ago