Musk Tweets – Tesla To Eliminate Off 9% Of Workforce
3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 35
Elon Musk took to Twitter to tell the world that Tesla is laying off approximately 9% of its workforce as it seeks to turn a profit or at least show the world its intention to eventually be profitable.
The first question that comes to mind is “will Tesla Model 3 production be affected?” Musk says no.
Here is the Tweet, followed by the revealing email sent by Musk to the Tesla workforce:
Difficult, but necessary Tesla reorg underway. My email to the company has already leaked to media. Here it is unfiltered: pic.twitter.com/4LToWoxScx
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 12, 2018
This is not the first time Tesla has taken a similar action in regards to laying off employees. In fact, a similar tact was taken in early May, but the reasoning was a bit different.
This time though we do have a firm 9% reduction figure.
Here are the financial highlights (or lowlights, if you prefer) from the most recent Tesla conference call:
Tesla was expected to report an adjusted loss of $3.26 a share on revenue of $3.142 billion in the quarter.
Tesla’s actual reported results are:
- Revenue of ~$3.41 billion
- Loss of $4.19 per share (GAAP)
- Loss of $3.35 per share (non GAAP)
- Net loss of $784.6 million
The automaker reports $2.67 billion in cash at end of Q1, down from $3.37 billion at end of 2017.
And now for that email, which was posted in its entirety by Musk himself.
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
35 Comments on "Musk Tweets – Tesla To Eliminate Off 9% Of Workforce"
stinks people have to lose their jobs, but that is how the real world works. Sounds like Tesla is giving people a good package and the economy is booming so they should not have a hard time finding work which pays well.
I’ve been applying for over 500 jobs over the last six years and I still haven’t gotten any job offers that pay higher then ten dollars a hour which is only thirty cents more a hour then I’m making. I have also not seen any super high playing jobs out there.
While at the same time I have seen would be employers get flaming mad when they learn I don’t have a million and one years experience. Also if you have ever pushed carts at a gerogery store you are considered a untouchable vermin in the area I live at as unfit do to anything else regardless of going to that waste of time and money known as collage.
This is mean, but at some point people need to accept that they are the issue, not the system. Intelligence and luck are involved. But, being diligent, responsible, and having a positive attitude go a long way in the work world.
People who can’t make it through a low-cost bachelor’s degree program at a community/state school usually also have various issues performing in the workplace. That’s one reason that completing college is a favorable attribute.
I know you won’t accept this as constructive criticism, but you also need to work on your spelling/grammar. If you speak the way you type, then work on that too. How you present yourself to a potential employer is huge.
This looks very much like a company in crisis mode.
There has been much speculation in the last months, that Tesla for whatever reason cannot raise more equity, and is thus running into severe trouble. This message fits into that picture.
Doesn’t seem like that at all.
Look, a new name here.
Slob Klutz, is that you?!?!?!?!?
Looks more like the company is trying to streamline after the hasty build up of the Model 3 brought on some dead weight.
Yes, after growth you have to cut the fat. Tesla is really making a run at profit in Q3, this will be a big help… and they can put any severance payments in Q2, which helps
Tesla in crisis mode? Nothing new, Tesla never made a annual profit in 15 years of existence. Although I do believe in Elon that Tesla will become profitable in the next quarter or maybe 2.
Re-org is very common, just no one cares when it happens with other company.
About 4100 workers.. just hope they find new work soon.
I have family in the US, and the millenials have a hard time finding work. Huge dept from the university, still living at home.. in their late 20ies (and then some).
Should probably have studied science of some kind. . Engineering / robotics / mechatronics and so on.
Social science / gender studies / art. . Not the best chance to get a job. But even he who studied programming har a hard time, due to no experience, a lot of competition and an ever changing field.
With unemployment at the lowest its been in decades, I don’t expect it will take people long to find new work, the pain will be in moving to a new location for that work.
The reality is the cost of living along with the hideous traffic and rents in the areas with all the jobs are what is not making me want to go move to some of these so called happening areas.
I also have spent the last five to ten years looking for better paying job above ten dollars a hour and where you don’t work 80 hours a week and that legendary job is a myth that kind of job doesn’t exist.
What?? If you are healthy, have any drive at all, and enough intelligence to use a smart phone, you are working in the USA right now..
Microsoft is paying 6 figures to kids right out of school now, no real experience…
Those kids right of school would be the top of their class in a top-demand major in a top university, so way to construct a straw man.
Not everyone has had the shoulders to stand upon (or the far less common super-high natural drive and talent) to get there so quickly.
Bottom line, 60 years ago if you did ok in high school and stayed out of trouble, you could get a decent union job for life. Often, ironically, in the auto industry.
Nowadays… we’ve built a tough world for milennials and post-milennials. Not to mention anyone older who’ll get laid off.
I find this a joke the reality is not everyone can do complex mathematics or robotics or computer programing.
If the company is expanding 9% seams very high. Can’t these people be moved to the gigafactory?
Should do wonders for quality – NOT.
Production staff are not part of this.
No but service and sales are hammered…
None of those people are salary.
Read the email, dude!
…”no production associates were included”…
We did that when we got our efficiency up and all the pick-and-place machines were online 24/7.
We released the temp/contract workers.
Chances are, Tesla will be releasing contract workers. That’s what every company and government agencies do.
This is above and beyond contract workers. This is 9% of actual Tesla employees. And if factory jobs are (almost) off-limits, it’s a pretty big chunk of employees. If that includes, e.g., engineering jobs supporting the factory – and sounds like it does – it’ll hurt the ramp.
How many contractors/sub-contractors were lost?
Now that is fuked up
Nah, but what is blanked-up is your language on an electric car forum.
A lot more people are needed for ramp-up, trouble shoot and launch. It seems as if most of the Model 3 issues are behind. Surely they will need more people for the Semi & Y — but they need to show some profit first.
BTW – the Model 3 is an awesome vehicle!
It clearly say that they are not cutting production workers.
Wow, I think most of these are manager, salesman, and service people, many at service centers, I wonder if service will be impacted? And Tesla was never what I consider a strongly managed company. Interesting…
I told you that you are only right 2 time a day…
I bet they are not service people, that’s what they need more of.
To the biggest worry with Tesla is if they have a defect or hidden malfunction in the cars coming out of production and they need to fix them fast.
Did we ever hear how the “barnacle” contractor purge went? Musk made the threat, with specific vouching requirements, but I don’t think we learned who or how many were actually canned.
9% is probably former Solar City employees.
Not good. Even Musk himself says this is not good. So please don’t try to sugar-coat this. And yes, it can hurt the Model 3 ramp.
For example, engineers supporting production (which is a job I did at Intel) are salaried staff. And whenever there’s a clusterf**k on the floor halting production, it’s usually engineers who lead the task of figuring it out and getting the line back up again.
Not to mention getting the Gigafactory up and running. That is a classic engineering endeavor.
9% is too few! People don’t realize how much overhead these Silicone Valley companies have! They can afford to keep them simply because the collusion with Wall Street to waste investor’s money. Tesla subcontracts many important parts out to suppliers. All it needs is vehicle integration and initial design staff, the robots only need operators. Soon Musk is blowing money away like crazy.