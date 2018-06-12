Musk Tweets – Tesla To Eliminate Off 9% Of Workforce

  1. Home
Tesla

3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 35

Elon Musk took to Twitter to tell the world that Tesla is laying off approximately 9% of its workforce as it seeks to turn a profit or at least show the world its intention to eventually be profitable.

The first question that comes to mind is “will Tesla Model 3 production be affected?” Musk says no.

Here is the Tweet, followed by the revealing email sent by Musk to the Tesla workforce:

This is not the first time Tesla has taken a similar action in regards to laying off employees. In fact, a similar tact was taken in early May, but the reasoning was a bit different.

This time though we do have a firm 9% reduction figure.

Here are the financial highlights (or lowlights, if you prefer) from the most recent Tesla conference call:

Tesla was expected to report an adjusted loss of $3.26 a share on revenue of $3.142 billion in the quarter.

Tesla’s actual reported results are:

  • Revenue of ~$3.41 billion
  • Loss of $4.19 per share (GAAP)
  • Loss of $3.35 per share (non GAAP)
  • Net loss of $784.6 million

The automaker reports $2.67 billion in cash at end of Q1, down from $3.37 billion at end of 2017.

And now for that email, which was posted in its entirety by Musk himself.

Fool Cells
Guest
Fool Cells

stinks people have to lose their jobs, but that is how the real world works. Sounds like Tesla is giving people a good package and the economy is booming so they should not have a hard time finding work which pays well.

2 hours ago
Ocean Railroader
Guest
Ocean Railroader

I’ve been applying for over 500 jobs over the last six years and I still haven’t gotten any job offers that pay higher then ten dollars a hour which is only thirty cents more a hour then I’m making. I have also not seen any super high playing jobs out there.

While at the same time I have seen would be employers get flaming mad when they learn I don’t have a million and one years experience. Also if you have ever pushed carts at a gerogery store you are considered a untouchable vermin in the area I live at as unfit do to anything else regardless of going to that waste of time and money known as collage.

40 minutes ago
CCIE
Guest
CCIE

This is mean, but at some point people need to accept that they are the issue, not the system. Intelligence and luck are involved. But, being diligent, responsible, and having a positive attitude go a long way in the work world.

People who can’t make it through a low-cost bachelor’s degree program at a community/state school usually also have various issues performing in the workplace. That’s one reason that completing college is a favorable attribute.

I know you won’t accept this as constructive criticism, but you also need to work on your spelling/grammar. If you speak the way you type, then work on that too. How you present yourself to a potential employer is huge.

12 minutes ago
gagaga
Guest
gagaga

This looks very much like a company in crisis mode.
There has been much speculation in the last months, that Tesla for whatever reason cannot raise more equity, and is thus running into severe trouble. This message fits into that picture.

2 hours ago
Darth
Guest
Darth

Doesn’t seem like that at all.

2 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous
Guest
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Look, a new name here.
Slob Klutz, is that you?!?!?!?!?

1 hour ago
Salem
Guest
Salem

Looks more like the company is trying to streamline after the hasty build up of the Model 3 brought on some dead weight.

1 hour ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

Yes, after growth you have to cut the fat. Tesla is really making a run at profit in Q3, this will be a big help… and they can put any severance payments in Q2, which helps

56 minutes ago
William L
Guest
William L

Tesla in crisis mode? Nothing new, Tesla never made a annual profit in 15 years of existence. Although I do believe in Elon that Tesla will become profitable in the next quarter or maybe 2.

Re-org is very common, just no one cares when it happens with other company.

23 minutes ago
John Doe
Guest
John Doe

About 4100 workers.. just hope they find new work soon.
I have family in the US, and the millenials have a hard time finding work. Huge dept from the university, still living at home.. in their late 20ies (and then some).
Should probably have studied science of some kind. . Engineering / robotics / mechatronics and so on.
Social science / gender studies / art. . Not the best chance to get a job. But even he who studied programming har a hard time, due to no experience, a lot of competition and an ever changing field.

2 hours ago
BoltUp
Guest
BoltUp

With unemployment at the lowest its been in decades, I don’t expect it will take people long to find new work, the pain will be in moving to a new location for that work.

1 hour ago
Ocean Railroader
Guest
Ocean Railroader

The reality is the cost of living along with the hideous traffic and rents in the areas with all the jobs are what is not making me want to go move to some of these so called happening areas.

I also have spent the last five to ten years looking for better paying job above ten dollars a hour and where you don’t work 80 hours a week and that legendary job is a myth that kind of job doesn’t exist.

35 minutes ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

What?? If you are healthy, have any drive at all, and enough intelligence to use a smart phone, you are working in the USA right now..

Microsoft is paying 6 figures to kids right out of school now, no real experience…

1 hour ago
Assaf
Guest
Assaf

Those kids right of school would be the top of their class in a top-demand major in a top university, so way to construct a straw man.
Not everyone has had the shoulders to stand upon (or the far less common super-high natural drive and talent) to get there so quickly.

Bottom line, 60 years ago if you did ok in high school and stayed out of trouble, you could get a decent union job for life. Often, ironically, in the auto industry.

Nowadays… we’ve built a tough world for milennials and post-milennials. Not to mention anyone older who’ll get laid off.

16 minutes ago
Ocean Railroader
Guest
Ocean Railroader

I find this a joke the reality is not everyone can do complex mathematics or robotics or computer programing.

37 minutes ago
Gazz
Guest
Gazz

If the company is expanding 9% seams very high. Can’t these people be moved to the gigafactory?

2 hours ago
CIO
Guest
CIO

Should do wonders for quality – NOT.

1 hour ago
Shaun
Guest
Shaun

Production staff are not part of this.

1 hour ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

No but service and sales are hammered…

58 minutes ago
jelloslug
Guest
jelloslug

None of those people are salary.

44 minutes ago
Mark.ca
Guest
Mark.ca

Read the email, dude!
…”no production associates were included”…

52 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous
Guest
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

We did that when we got our efficiency up and all the pick-and-place machines were online 24/7.
We released the temp/contract workers.
Chances are, Tesla will be releasing contract workers. That’s what every company and government agencies do.

1 hour ago
Assaf
Guest
Assaf

This is above and beyond contract workers. This is 9% of actual Tesla employees. And if factory jobs are (almost) off-limits, it’s a pretty big chunk of employees. If that includes, e.g., engineering jobs supporting the factory – and sounds like it does – it’ll hurt the ramp.

14 minutes ago
God/Bacardi
Guest
God/Bacardi

How many contractors/sub-contractors were lost?

1 hour ago
najeeb Ullah
Guest
najeeb Ullah

Now that is fuked up

1 hour ago
John
Guest
John

Nah, but what is blanked-up is your language on an electric car forum.

50 minutes ago
leafowner
Guest
leafowner

A lot more people are needed for ramp-up, trouble shoot and launch. It seems as if most of the Model 3 issues are behind. Surely they will need more people for the Semi & Y — but they need to show some profit first.

BTW – the Model 3 is an awesome vehicle!

1 hour ago
Mark.ca
Guest
Mark.ca

It clearly say that they are not cutting production workers.

50 minutes ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

Wow, I think most of these are manager, salesman, and service people, many at service centers, I wonder if service will be impacted? And Tesla was never what I consider a strongly managed company. Interesting…

59 minutes ago
Mark.ca
Guest
Mark.ca

I told you that you are only right 2 time a day…
I bet they are not service people, that’s what they need more of.

44 minutes ago
Ocean Railroader
Guest
Ocean Railroader

To the biggest worry with Tesla is if they have a defect or hidden malfunction in the cars coming out of production and they need to fix them fast.

32 minutes ago
HVACman
Guest
HVACman

Did we ever hear how the “barnacle” contractor purge went? Musk made the threat, with specific vouching requirements, but I don’t think we learned who or how many were actually canned.

28 minutes ago
JyChevyVolt
Guest
JyChevyVolt

9% is probably former Solar City employees.

23 minutes ago
Assaf
Guest
Assaf

Not good. Even Musk himself says this is not good. So please don’t try to sugar-coat this. And yes, it can hurt the Model 3 ramp.
For example, engineers supporting production (which is a job I did at Intel) are salaried staff. And whenever there’s a clusterf**k on the floor halting production, it’s usually engineers who lead the task of figuring it out and getting the line back up again.
Not to mention getting the Gigafactory up and running. That is a classic engineering endeavor.

10 minutes ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

9% is too few! People don’t realize how much overhead these Silicone Valley companies have! They can afford to keep them simply because the collusion with Wall Street to waste investor’s money. Tesla subcontracts many important parts out to suppliers. All it needs is vehicle integration and initial design staff, the robots only need operators. Soon Musk is blowing money away like crazy.

9 seconds ago