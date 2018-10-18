Musk Says Tesla Would Consider Buying Shuttered GM Factories
Here is the idea: purchase a Volt plant and produce the Model V
The question of what to do with General Motors’ plants scheduled for close arose from day one. Some speculated that maybe Tesla could purchase some of them to produce more electric cars.
In one of the most recent interviews, Elon Musk said that it’s possible that Tesla could take over some of GM’s plant/plants. It at least opens the doors for talks.
There could be other options. Just like how Rivian acquired the Mitsubishi plant. Some other new players might be interested. Maybe some Chinese companies would like to expand into the U.S.?
Plants? Plural? I could see buying one plant, after all Tesla still has Model Y, Tesla Semi-Truck, Pickup truck, and Roadster 2 on the future production map. Is Chevy dumping the Corvette line? Maybe convert that for Roadster 2? But it all makes little sense timing wise, as Deliveries for everything except the pickup are only 2 years away and I would think that production lines need to be in the building now in order to meet that date.
The timing could not be better.
What would make it sail would be if Musk very publically gave hiring priority to laid off auto workers. He’d really be a hero then.
As long as they remain non-union.
Chevy isn’t dumping the Corvette, Malibu, Sonic, Bolt, etc… So they will still have some cars. Also there is an assumption they would get the plant at a bargin basement price like Freemont. I would assume if GM was to sell it would be in the billions.
Elon; come to Canada and build the Semi & Roadster 2. The Premier will bend over backwards!
Doubtful. FordNation hates effin’ Elon, hates effin’ EVs, hates effin’n libtard ecoNazis and are too boozed up on buck-a-beers to even comprehend climate change. But yeah, welcome to Oshawa! A few miles from the town of Cobalt, upstream from Nemaska Lithium, Quebec’s eight tariff-free aluminum smelters and signatory to several international free trade agreements.
Excellent News from Elon as GM has shafted Australian manufacturing last year and is now shafting USA and Canada.
It would be brilliant if Tesla could take over some of the factories, but knowing GM I fear they would rather burn them down and bury them in the dirt that sell them to another car maker.
It has been and is a tragedy for local workers and suppliers, does GM expect Australians, Americans and Canadians to buy Chinese made autos? they are in for a rude awaking as people don’t forget so easily,
Irony when buying Japanese brands made in America, they are more American than GM or Ford who uses alot of Chinese and Mexican parts.
Interesting times indeed when there is both bad management, products resulting in market shifts.
GM closes Volt production and they say they are going electric?
Last time I checked people still need full EV, Plug in EV’s and Hybrid.
Globalism at all costs is the new insanity.
Sounds like a plan — out with the old and in with the new!!!
Cheap fix for the sign. Just change “G” to a “T” and the background from blue to red.
I love this man. He has his flaws, but what he has done is one of the greatest things anyone has done for humanity in my lifetime. I say this here because in the video, he strikes the chord that I’m talking about. I was a CEO of an alternative fuels business, and I always said, if we go bankrupt because something better comes along, I’m happy with that.