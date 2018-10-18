Musk Says Tesla Would Consider Buying Shuttered GM Factories

2 H BY MARK KANE

Here is the idea: purchase a Volt plant and produce the Model V

The question of what to do with General Motors’ plants scheduled for close arose from day one. Some speculated that maybe Tesla could purchase some of them to produce more electric cars.

In one of the most recent interviews, Elon Musk said that it’s possible that Tesla could take over some of GM’s plant/plants. It at least opens the doors for talks.

There could be other options. Just like how Rivian acquired the Mitsubishi plant. Some other new players might be interested. Maybe some Chinese companies would like to expand into the U.S.?