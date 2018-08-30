Musk: New Version Of Tesla Summon Mode To Use Autopilot Cameras

35 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Summon Mode to become even more accurate through the use of cameras.

Just moments ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk let it be known that a new version of Summon Mode is in the works and that it’ll use Autopilot cameras for improved functionality.

This improved version will be available on the Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3.

New Summon will use the Autopilot cameras — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2018

Though the original Summon Mode seldom failed, it did occasionally have its faults. However, with the use of Autopilot cameras, the new Summon Mode should prove to be nearly flawless in operation.

Summon Mode is unique to Tesla and it’s often utilized in situations where say the car is parked in a puddle of water or when it’s raining out and you’d rather not get soaked. Other uses include backing out of a tight parking spot or from a garage.

There’s no word yet as to when this improved Summon Mode will be available, but obviously, it will come via an over-the-air update.