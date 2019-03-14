With Model Y, Tesla Faces A Stacked Deck Of Competitors
60 M BY MASSIMO GRASSI 18
The new electric crossover will see a lot of competition
While we are witnessing proclamations and denials on the prices of Model S, Model X and Model 3 we are getting closer and closer to the presentation of the Tesla Model Y (scheduled for March 14 – today), the fourth model to enter the list of the House founded and led by Elon Musk. An absent strategic model (as Tesla tradition) in a great event like the Geneva Motor Show to become the sole protagonist of a dedicated event.
Just like Apple does, specializing in snubbing fairs like the CES in Las Vegas or the MWC in Barcelona, preferring to organize the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) or other events where the only protagonist is the Bitten Apple. But the parallels between the two companies do not end there.
***Editor’s note: This range test comes our way via our fellow scribes over at Motor1.com Italy. It’s translated directly from Italian and we tried our best to leave the original character of the article and its wording intact.
Between optimism and reality
If in fact at the beginning Apple was leading the smartphone world with the different generations of iPhones, able to sell tons of pieces per second, now it suffers from the competition, sales are falling and being able to amaze is increasingly difficult.
The same is likely to occur on Tesla’s side. At the beginning, in fact, the electric cars of Elon Musk played almost another sport compared to the traditional car houses, still linked to the classic combustion engines. Of course, sales have never reached the numbers of the giants of the industry, but year after year they have done better and better, especially thanks to the Model 3.
The Model Y will surely give a further boost, but as with the iPhone, the competition is now fierce and above all very numerous. How much? Just take a look at the price lists and electric news presented at the Geneva Motor Show to get an idea.
The competitors
Just yesterday there was talk of future electric models that the Volkswagen Group will launch from now until 2028. A battery invasion that will also include more or less direct competitors of the Tesla Model Y. There will be, for example, the standard version of the Seat el-born, coming in 2020, based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. A zero-emission crossover capable of traveling about 420 km on a single charge.
The MEB platform is again the protagonist with the Audi Q4 e-tron, a 4.59-meter SUV with production forecast for 2020 and autonomy – calculated in the WLTP cycle – of about 450 km. Remaining in the VW Group there will also be the Volkswagen ID, the first electric car of the House of Wolfsburg and expected to debut at the next Frankfurt Motor Show. For her we talk about 3 versions with different batteries that can travel 330, 450 and 600 km respectively.
The Korean Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro are already here. The first was the efficiency champion in our super test with the 6 best-selling electric cars in Italy , with 13.1 kWh consumed every 100 km and a declared range (WLTP) of 449 km, not far from the 435 registered in our test. The starting price is € 37,500 for the 39 kWh version and 42,500 for the 64 kWh version.
Double battery version also for the Kia e-Niro, coming next July, capable of covering 289 with 39.2 kWh and 455 with 64 kWh batteries. Prices are yet to be confirmed but those of the “cousin” signed by Hyundai should be replicated: 38,000 euros for the first and 42,000 euros for the second.
Need to amaze
Do you remember the Apple presentations and the “one more thing” with which Steve Jobs loved to close (wonderful) his speeches? Here, just that “extra thing” could be the winning weapon of the Tesla Model Y. To really impress an audience now accustomed to electric cars tomorrow Elon Musk will have to come up with something. But what?
We know that from the parts of Palo Alto they focus so much on the Autopilot, or rather the semi-autonomous driving system that already moves (not without some trouble) Model S, Model X and Model 3 and with Model Y could get some further refinement, a new functionality never seen before. Inserting vintage video games or entertainment systems for 4-legged friends is not enough to warm over the heart of motorists.
The wow effect could come from the price, even if the same Elon Musk has turned off in the bud any enthusiasm declaring that the Model Y will be 10% bigger than the Model 3 (with which it will share the platform) and therefore more expensive. The sedan will therefore remain the cheapest Tesla on the market with its $ 35,000 version.
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
18 Comments on "With Model Y, Tesla Faces A Stacked Deck Of Competitors"
These vehicles are great, but when it comes down to it its probably more going to be about how many these companies are able to manufacture. I’m quite certain there is going to be no lack of demand to go around to all auto companies that are able to deliver compelling EVs. Tesla has a huge advantage in this regard and quite a jump start on the industry as far as battery capacity. It already has control of its own battery production and therefore will also likely have higher margins.
You beat me to it. The situation is so easily misunderstood (or deliberately clickbaited). I have no concern that all 4 of these will sell well. In fact, the Tesla will most likely sell the best because of the brand recognition in the EV segment, their unique advantages in efficiency, performance, and technology, and because they plan on making as many as humanly possible as soon as humanly possible. The competitors’ lack of genuine commitment alone will be enough to keep the Model Y at the top of the sales list in the segment – there simply won’t be as many available to buy.
always forgetting the supercharger network……..
really could you be more incorrect
the model 3 is aready killing ice sales in its market
the model y will do the same to the other segments including the few available
cars from kia and the likes.
this is because the tesla is a better car with better charging infrastructure at about the same price.
duh.
I see a common theme on the comments.
The lame Tesla short shill site “Shrieking Ralpha”, has the Model Y potentially bankrupting the St. Elon EV Cruizade!
This is starting to get “pie in the face” (3/14) comical!
Will The Model Y Bankrupt Tesla? $TSLA
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4248823
There’s no end of the willful ignorance and stupidity, is there? 😀
One more thing: 250 kW charging. Now.
i think before Tesla can produce Model Y and upgrade most of their super chargers, 250kw charging is still vapourware, just like the electrify America 350kw charger
The first 250kW Tesla Superchargers have already been opened for use. It’s real and expanding as I type this.
True, once the SC network is upgraded. The VW group will have 350kW charging once the EA network is built out.
I see a common theme on the comments.
Supercharger. It’s still Tesla’s biggest advantage and will be for quite a long time. Maybe in Europe Fastned has helped fast charging be more mainstream, but it’s so fragmented here.
Also, with those other companies you still have to deal with a car salesman. That alone will keep me from buying a car from anyone but Tesla. I’ve never had a pleasant car buying experience except for Tesla, and that business model is so antiquated. Other companies are stuck with it until laws change, and with the power of lobbyists it’s not very likely.
I see a common theme on the comments.
Still has absolutely no competition for DC charging, though.
True. It won’t until VW Group gets their EV fleets out there, and until EA builds out their charging capabilities. The Tesla SC network is still the gold standard for at least another year or so.
What folks forget is when the EA fleet is built out 1-2 years from now, the Supercharging network will increase during that entire time, too. The EA network isn’t building against a static Supercharging number- the number moves up weekly.
I reject the comparison to Apple in so many ways. But the most obvious is comparing the cell phone market to the EV market. Cell phones have a limited pool of subscribers. Once the pool has been fully tapped, there is no more. But to say that Tesla or any EV builder will soon reach saturation is naive, to say the least.
EVs make up around two percent of current sales in the worldwide automobile market. It is foolish to keep claiming that competition with Tesla or any EV maker draws from a two percent market. Quite obviously, the market is around 90 MILLION cars sold each year. To somehow equate Tesla’s projected 400,000 yearly sales as reaching a saturation point like Apple has met is insane. Get with the program: EV sales will steal away the GAS market, not the EV market.