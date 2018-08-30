Tesla Model 3 Charges Past Nissan Into Top 5 U.S. Passenger Cars
Nissan Altima and Hyundai Elantra left behind as the Model 3 continues to climb the monthly charts.
In August, the Tesla Model 3 once again set a number of records on the InsideEVs U.S. Plug-In Sales Scorecard. With our estimated 17,800 sales, it set an all-time single month record for any electric or plug-in vehicle.
This of course follows July, where the Model 3 set the previous record of 14,250 units. In addition, the Model 3 has set an all-time yearly record in the U.S. for a single plug-in model with an estimated 55,882 units sold between January and August. In fact, the Model 3 has now surpassed 2017’s #1 (Model S – 27,060) and #2 champions (Chevy Bolt EV – 23,297) combined.
And we still have 4 months left in the year!
Here in the EV world, the Model 3 tends to be compared to its perceived competitors in the luxury sedan market or the plug-in market. This is understandable, but is becoming increasingly irrelevant. Moving forward, the Model 3 will be leaving most EV and luxury competition behind.
In July, we reported that the Model 3 could very well end the 2nd half of 2018 in the top 5 of Sedan sales. Now it looks like that time is here.
Based on numbers reported by GoodCarBadCar, the Model 3 sits in the top 5 of passenger car sales in August. This places Model 3 sales in between the Hyundai Elantra (15,475) and the Toyota Carolla Family (26,155).
GoodCarBadCar provided their own Model 3 estimate for the month of 20,450. However, InsideEVs recent estimate track record is generally within 3% and 4% of actual numbers reported by the automaker. In addition, Elon Musk tweeted out our August estimates. So we can assume that we have reached a similar level of accuracy this month.
Tesla 1st, 2nd & 3rd in August sales https://t.co/npDKC9QEpP
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2018
While the GoodCarBadCar chart does not include sales from General Motors, only the Malibu and Cruze sedans might have comparable sales. However, based on their most recently reported sales, it is unlikely either model would unseat the electric sedan.
This sales feat was achieved despite the fact that Tesla Service Centers are currently strained due to increased deliveries. However, the young automaker will shake off those growing pains soon. We look forward to watching the Model 3 continue to grow for the remainder of the year.
TESLA MODEL 3
Source: goodcarbadcar.net
GM Authority puts the GM sales figures below the Model III for any sedan/compact they make: Chevrolet Cruze did 16,122. The Malibu did 14,707.
Another one rides the bus.
Pretty amazing!
Wow, this is beyond what I expected for Model 3. I expected it to beat all the premium entry level sedans (like 3 series) but it’s beating even the econoboxes.
When most of the Top 5 Vehicles trsded in for a Model 3, are Not BMW’s, you know the car is going to Barbeque many a A Product lines Demand in 1-2 Years!
Actually, all sedans are taking a big beating. The top 3 sedans all had double digits (~15 to 18%) drop in sales for the month. But their respective Crossover offering all had (~24 to 27%) rise in sales. While Camry/Accord/Altima sunk, Pilot, CRV, Rav4, Rogue and Highlander had a blast in sales…
If Model Y is available today, it would have eaten Model 3 lunch as well.
Great point about crossovers being the hot vehicles today. I certainly hope Elon learned from the mistakes with the Model X, and just makes the model Y a four-to-six inch higher version of the Model 3 with a hatchback. No crazy new door tech, and no non-folding seatbacks PLEASE!
It’s nice to see an E.V. do so well in the land of the gas guzzlers, whilst I don’t see the model 3 selling in vast numbers here in Scotland, it along with the transport policies of the likes of Norway and China are forcing the rest of the auto industry to take E.V.s seriously.
Strictly speaking, the Tweet about Tesla taking first, second, and third would be true even if you Model 3 estimates were totally off…
At least it does confirm the spike in S + X US deliveries 🙂
Even if the traditional sedans (Accord, Civic, Camry and Corolla) are still selling better in the country, I hardly see any driving around here around San Jose meanwhile I see tons of new Model 3 around.
” Toyota Carolla Family (26,155).”
What is a Carolla?
You mean Corolla?
WoW! Some of the big guys are now a country mile behind Tesla and scrambling around like headless chickens.
Well done and it costs the taxpayer only 200 millions per month