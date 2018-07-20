  1. Home
  3. Model 3 Shows Up In Chinese Tesla Store – Video

Model 3 Shows Up In Chinese Tesla Store – Video

BY MARK KANE

Tesla hasn’t yet begun sales of the Model 3 outside of North America, but in China there was already one on exhibition in a Tesla store.

Here is video with exterior and interior of the red Model 3 Long Range, which of course gets the Chinese version of the interface for the touchscreen.

The charging inlet remains the North American type, which is not what it will be in the production version (as Tesla uses Type 2 and Chinese GB/T standards in China).

When sales in China start in 2019, at least several thousand a month should be sold we believe (in the beginning at least).

3 Comments on "Model 3 Shows Up In Chinese Tesla Store – Video"

Robert Weekley

Good, Quick intro view of the Model 3!
Already 3.4 Miilion Views! Probably translates into a feww thousand more reservations!

3 hours ago
CDAVIS

Tesla Model 3 will be a monster seller in China…

40,000+/month China production deliveries by late 1921 would be my bet… if the Chinese economy does not tank before then.

1 hour ago
antrik

The Chinese factory is not meant to do more than 250,000 a year when it starts production in 2021.

1 hour ago