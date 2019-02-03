Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Sales In 2018 Increased To 42,337
Outlander PHEV is responsible for 3.5% of Mitsubishi sales volume
Mitsubishi noted an exceptionally good year in 2018, as business recovery under the wings of Nissan is going at full swing with sales growth up 18% to 1,218,897 cars.
The updated Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is growing even faster thanks to the introduction in North America. In 2018, some 42,337 were sold (up 64.3% from 25,767).
The Outlander PHEV sales are 5.5 times lower than the standard Outlander, but a year ago it was 8.3 times lower, so the improvement is clear.
Overall, Outlander PHEV accounts for 3.5% of total Mitsubishi volume (compared to 2.5% in 2017).
Here are results in a few select markets:
- UK – 8,701
- Japan – 7,003
- Canada – 5,270
- U.S. – 4,166
Mitsubishi Global Sales 2018
