Mini Developing Second Pure Electric Car

13 H BY MARK KANE

MINI intends to begin production of the all-electric MINI E in late 2019, though it may not necessarily be the first production BEV from Mini, as there are now hints of a second EV.

According to Auto Express, there is a second all-electric model in the Mini pipeline and this one is envisioned exclusively for China.

We know that from 2019 on, the Chinese government will set in place tough requirements for manufacturers to earn New Energy Credits and this probably explains why MINI is expected to launch a special BEV for China only.

Read Also – World Debut: Mini Electric Concept Live At Frankfurt Motor Show

The design and production of the car will be done with joint venture partner Great Wall Motors.

We expect this BEV to be of the cheaper variety and probably on the lower side in terms of range.

Source: AutoExpress