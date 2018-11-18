Mercedes-Benz Delivers 1st eCitaro Electric Bus To Hamburger Hochbahn

Till Oberwörder: “The Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro is advancing electromobility”

Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses, handed over the first Mercedes-Benz eCitaro to Henrik Falk the Chairman of the Board at Hamburger Hochbahn AG in the presence of Dr. Peter Tschentscher, Mayor of Hamburg.

Till Oberwörder: “Hamburger Hochbahn AG is one of the recognised pioneers for alternative drive systems in local public transport. In producing the new eCitaro, we have developed a well-thought-out and sophisticated urban bus concept which will make a decisive contribution towards promoting electromobility in towns and cities. We are delighted to be able to deliver the very first series production vehicle today.”

The largest single order for electric buses from a German transport provider

The eCitaro for Hamburger Hochbahn AG is the first of a large order for 20 eCitaro buses – the biggest ever single order for buses driven by a fully-electric drive system from a German transport provider. Prior to this the Hamburger Hochbahn AG looked at several different concepts for urban buses with electric drive systems over a number of years. Starting in 2020 Hamburger Hochbahn AG intends to purchase nothing but emission-free buses. It operates around 1000 buses on 111 lines.