Mercedes-Benz Delivers 1st eCitaro Electric Bus To Hamburger Hochbahn
31 M BY MARK KANE
First Mercedes-Benz eCitaro delivered to Hamburg
Mercedes-Benz delivered its firss all-electric bus, the eCitaro, to Hamburger Hochbahn, which earlier this year placed an order for 20 units (the biggest single order for EV buses in Germany).
Hamburger Hochbahn intends to purchase only zero-emission buses from 2020, which means that there are 1,000 diesel buses to replace in the city alone.
Mercedes-Benz eCitaro spec:
- electric portal axle ZF AVE 130 with electric motors at the wheel hubs. The peak output of the motors is 2 x 125 kW, while torque is 2 x 485 Nm
- up to 243 kWh battery for 150 km (93 miles) of range in SORT2 test cycle (250 km / 155 miles at best)
- weight of 13.44 tonnes. As the gross vehicle weight is 19.5 tonnes, this corresponds to a payload of more than six tonnes or around 88 passengers
From press release:
Till Oberwörder: “The Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro is advancing electromobility”
Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses, handed over the first Mercedes-Benz eCitaro to Henrik Falk the Chairman of the Board at Hamburger Hochbahn AG in the presence of Dr. Peter Tschentscher, Mayor of Hamburg.
Till Oberwörder: “Hamburger Hochbahn AG is one of the recognised pioneers for alternative drive systems in local public transport. In producing the new eCitaro, we have developed a well-thought-out and sophisticated urban bus concept which will make a decisive contribution towards promoting electromobility in towns and cities. We are delighted to be able to deliver the very first series production vehicle today.”
The largest single order for electric buses from a German transport provider
The eCitaro for Hamburger Hochbahn AG is the first of a large order for 20 eCitaro buses – the biggest ever single order for buses driven by a fully-electric drive system from a German transport provider. Prior to this the Hamburger Hochbahn AG looked at several different concepts for urban buses with electric drive systems over a number of years. Starting in 2020 Hamburger Hochbahn AG intends to purchase nothing but emission-free buses. It operates around 1000 buses on 111 lines.
A customised urban bus for the local public transport of the future
The Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro is the first fully-electric urban bus that has been developed and manufactured in Germany. Quiet and emission-free on the road, it is an important building block on the way to reducing emissions, particularly in cities and other built-up areas. It impresses with innovative technology, particularly with its unique thermo-management which is essential for electric buses. It reduces energy consumption and in turn increases range. For example, an energy-saving heat pump heats the interior and heat-radiating components are connected to one another.
The modular battery packages have a total capacity of up to 243 kWh. They are cooled to an ideal temperature in the eCitaro which results in maximum charging, the highest usable capacity and a long life cycle. The batteries are recharged using a plug at the depot. They drive two electric motors at the wheel hub.
The eCitaro’s elegant design is another reason why it stands out from other buses. It shows that this is obviously a very special Citaro. The three-door version for Hamburger Hochbahn AG boasts a comprehensive range of equipment with LED headlamps, LED exterior and interior lighting including ambient lighting in the passenger compartment, a warning system for closing doors with a red LED light strip, a separate automatic climate control for the passenger compartment and cockpit and ESP, the Electronic Stability Program.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!