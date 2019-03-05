Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQV Long-Range Concept MPV

Mercedes-Benz – as expected – presents in Geneva its all-new Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV, which is the latest all-electric EQ model that in the near future will be followed by a series-production version.

The 8-seat MPV received quite a big battery pack of 100 kWh, installed in the vehicle’s underfloor. Therefore, the entire interior space is available without restriction.

Such a big battery, of course, translates into long-range of up to 400 km (250 miles) under an undisclosed test cycle. It features the capability to replenish 25% (100 km/62 mi) within 15 minutes. The 150 kW of electric motor output also sounds appropriate for the MPV.

From the design perspective, both the interior and exterior undoubtedly belong to the new EQ style.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV specs:

March 2019

Stuttgart/Geneva – World premiere for the first purely battery-electric MPV in the premium segment: with the Concept EQV, Mercedes-Benz has combined locally emission-free mobility with impressive driving performance, maximum functionality and aesthetic design. The new concept vehicle will be presented for the first time at the Geneva International Motor Show from 7 to 17 March 2019. Mercedes-Benz Vans plans to release a series-production vehicle on the basis of the Concept EQV in the not-so-distant future.

Technical highlights of the vehicle include a range of up to 400 kilometres and rapid charging to enable a range of 100 kilometres within just 15 minutes. What’s more, the vehicle offers the greatest possible level of comfort in its interior and maximum functionality, for example thanks to the diverse range of possible seating configurations.

Accordingly, the concept vehicle has a broad range of potential applications covered. For example, in the private sphere, families or sports enthusiasts benefit from its great functionality and variability. Meanwhile, for VIP transport tasks, the vehicle offers an impressive comprehensive range of equipment and convinces with an especially pleasant ride comfort.

“Mercedes-Benz Vans is consistently advancing the electrification of its product portfolio. With the Concept EQV, we are now taking the next step. The concept offers all of the brand-typical attributes familiar from this segment which Mercedes-Benz customers have come to know, appreciate and also expect. As a family companion, a leisure-time adventurer or a shuttle vehicle with lounge ambience, the combination of these characteristics with a battery-electric drive mean the Concept EQV is a concept car with a future. And so we’re particularly excited that we will soon be able to offer a series-production model on the basis of this concept”, explains Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations, Mercedes-Benz Vans.

The Concept EQV is representative of the consistent development of the “EQ” technology brand. Mercedes-Benz founded the technology brand in 2016, kicking off with the “Concept EQ”. At the 2017 IAA, the Concept EQA followed in the compact segment. In September 2018, the brand presented its first series-production vehicle: the EQC electric drive SUV. The Concept EQV will expand the model range by a premium MPV for up to eight occupants. 150 kW motor with 100 kWh capacity delivers a range of up to 400 kilometres

The Concept EQV features a compact electric drivetrain (eATS) on the front axle with an output of 150 kW. The electric motor, the transmission with fixed transmission ratios, the cooling system and the power electronics form

a compact and integral unit.

Energy is supplied by a lithium-ion battery. Thanks to a capacity of 100 kWh, a maximum range of up to 400 kilometres is realistic. And with a top speed of 160 km/h, it ensures superior driving pleasure even out of town.

The concept vehicle can be conveniently charged at home using a Mercedes-Benz wallbox or a regular household plug socket. For even more flexibility in your daily routine, there is also a rapid charging function: within just 15 minutes, the battery can be charged with sufficient energy for a range of around 100 kilometres.

No concessions when it comes to functionality

MPVs from Mercedes-Benz meet the highest of demands of functionality and variability. And in these areas, the fully electric variant makes no concessions either. By installing the battery in the vehicle’s underfloor, the entire interior space is available without restriction.

Thus, when equipped with six individual seats, for example, the Concept EQV makes for a representative shuttle vehicle which fulfils all of the requirements of VIP transport. Further seating configurations make the vehicle a practical family companion about town as well as allowing for easy transport of sports and outdoor equipment. With the Concept EQV, Mercedes-Benz is offering an extremely flexible, fully-electric vehicle concept which can easily be converted to a 7 or even 8-seater with the addition of individual seats or seat benches.

As a member of the EQ family, the Concept EQV also benefits from the comprehensive scope of the technology brand’s electromobility ecosystem. This starts with comprehensive advice and a range of services, right up to the charging infrastructure and even a modified navigation system which takes into account the charge level of the battery. There will also be apps which, for example, enable control of the pre-entry climate control or cash-less payments at public charging stations.

EQ design idiom makes for an unmistakable appearance

A connecting element on all EQ vehicles is their design. The EQ brand boasts an impressively avant-garde and independent set of aesthetics. “The Concept EQV embodies our ‘Progressive Luxury’ approach by merging the analogue and digital worlds into a single entity. The EQ design idiom provides the vehicle with its unmistakeable appearance and has some impressively progressive shapes”, says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG. ”

And in the interior, too, the cool aesthetics of the exterior continue, being supplemented by warm accents, like those in rose gold, which underline the whole “Welcome Home” effect. The focus in the cockpit of our Concept EQV is on the new and intuitive MBUX system.” The dynamic exterior design with its new electro-look emphasises the focus on the powerful electric drive system. At its heart is a radiator grille with chrome inserts and an LED band – typical characteristics of the EQ design idiom.

The whole exterior is painted in high-tech silver while the bumper delivers an unmistakeable appearance thanks to large air inlets and two broad chrome inserts positioned towards the outer edges. LED headlamps underline the presence and sporty direction of the concept vehicle. This impression is enhanced thanks to the tidy profile as well as by the 19-inch light-alloy wheels which, even at a standstill, look dynamic.

Elegant, technoid cockpit with warm accents

The age of electromobility does not just shape the bodywork of the EQ concept vehicle. In the interior, too, the cool aesthetics of the exterior continue. In the elegantly technoid cockpit, the focus is on uncomplicated and intuitive operation. The basis of the interaction between man and machine is formed by the MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) which unites a self-learning voice control system with innovative connectivity features.

In keeping with the EQ brand design, the leather look of the dashboard in “Midnight Blue” is supplemented by the trend colour rose gold which is reminiscent of copper wires. This creates warm accents and underlines the “Welcome Home” effect of the interior. Particularly eye-catching are the coloured styling elements of the frame components. On the infotainment and sound system, rose gold exudes elegance and warmth, meanwhile the touchpad and light switch feature “dark chrome” surrounds and the air vents are encapsulated in “silver shadow”. Blue nappa leather covers the armrests, with rose gold topstitching creating an interesting contrast. The same effect is created by the topstitching along the seats. Furthermore, the use of black nappa leather on the seat cushions and dark-blue elements on the seat backrests sees different colour components being implemented. As a result, the whole interior offers a contrasting division: blue is the dominant design colour on the upper side of the dashboard while black is prevalent on its underside – not only is it elegant but it highlights the technological nature of the interior. In the areas above, along the line of sight from outside the vehicle, the blue design features of the seat backrests are an instant eye-catcher.

EQ – the electromobile ecosystem from the vehicle right up to the charging infrastructure

The EQ product and technology brand stands for a comprehensive electromobile ecosystem of products, services, technologies and innovations. The spectrum ranges from electric vehicles to wallboxes and even as far as charging services and charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, the name EQ stands for “Electric Intelligence” and is derived from the Mercedes-Benz brand values “Emotion and Intelligence”. Amazement and fascination are as much a part of it as the holistic solutions themselves which offer the greatest possible benefit to customers through the use of the latest technology. The comprehensive electrification strategy being pursued in the product portfolio allows Mercedes-Benz to provide an even broader experience of the EQ product and technology brand to customers.

This starts with the wide-ranging electrification of the modern combustion engine – also known as mild hybrids – which use the “EQ Boost” technology.

A further and very important component is the continued plug-in hybrid offensive being pursued.