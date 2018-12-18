Mercedes Validates EQC Electric Crossover Safety Features: Videos

3 H BY MARK KANE

When launching a new lineup, a five-star crash test result is a must.

Mercedes-Benz understands how important the Mercedes-Benz EQC is for the further expansion in the all-electric segment and puts a lot of weight on safety. After all, no one wants to see its brand new model in flames after a minor accident.

The German manufacturer released today videos of internal crash tests and a list of safety features implemented in the EQC, and particularly into the high-voltage system. It’s about the right time to double check everything before production starts in mid-2019 and Euro NCAP will begin its own tests.

Here is how the high-voltage drive systems is protected in an event of crash (also while stationary and DC fast charging):

Mercedes-Benz’s extensive experience of high-voltage drive systems has led to a special safety concept. The EQC’s accident safety was validated at the Mercedes-Benz technology centre for vehicle safety (TFS), the most advanced crash test centre in the world. Here vehicles, including prototypes with large electric batteries, have been tested under harsh crash conditions. The result is a whole array of constructive measures which deliver the EQC’s high level of crash safety:

A new subframe surrounds the drive components located in the front section, and this unit is supported by the usual mounting points.

The battery is surrounded by a robust frame with an integral crash structure. Deformation elements are installed between the frame and the battery, and these are able to absorb additional forces in the event of a severe side impact.

A battery guard in the front area of the battery is able to prevent the energy storage unit from being pierced by foreign objects.

The high-voltage system can also be shut down automatically in a crash, depending on its severity. A distinction is made between a reversible and an irreversible cut-off. When it is shut down the voltage in the high-voltage system outside of the battery reduces to below the safety-relevant voltage limit in a very short time.

Another feature of the comprehensive high-voltage safety concept is that the charging process is automatically curtailed if an impact is detected when stationary at a quick-charging station (DC charging). There are also shutdown points where emergency teams can deactivate the high-voltage system manually.

In addition to assessing the occupant values during a crash, the battery’s accident safety was also tested at the development centre of Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE, a wholly-owned Daimler subsidiary. Test criteria included the battery’s behaviour under impact and when penetrated by foreign bodies, with overheating and overloading also simulated.

