Mazda Flips Rotary Engine, Shrinks It Down For Range Extender
BY CHRIS BRUCE
The compact, single-rotor engine sounds exactly like revived rotary that a Mazda exec is teasing.
A new patent from Mazda has the Japanese automaker describing a way to mount a rotary engine on its side for better packaging as an electric vehicle’s range extender. The company registered for the patent in Japan on August 31, 2018, and the Japan Patent Office published it on September 19, 2018.
The way Mazda sees it, the Wankel rotary engine‘s compact size is perfect to function as a range-extender. For even better packaging, the company wants to mount the powerplant horizontally under the rear cargo floor. However, an inherent issue with the Wankel is that it requires a small amount of oil injection into the combustion chamber in order to lubricate the spinning rotor. This patent describes what Mazda’s engineers believe is the best way to orient the oil injector for this layout.
The engineers create an angled, L-shaped passage for the oil injector (see the figures 31, 31a, 80, 81, and 82 in the image below). From this position, the lubrication shoots down diagonally (figure 88) and covers the entire inner wall (figure 64) of the combustion chamber to grease the corner of the rotor as it moves past.
Mazda says that putting the oil injector at the top of the chamber and have it shoot downward would also work. However, this setup would make the powerplant longer vertically, which is what the company is trying to avoid so as to maximize rear cargo space.
In March 2018, Martijn ten Brink, Vice President of Sales and Customer Service for Europe, confirmed that the company intended to revive the rotary as an optional range extender for an upcoming vehicle. Like the powerplant described in this patent, ten Brink said the engine had a single-rotor layout and no turbocharger. He indicated the mill would sit as low as possible for a better center of gravity and be “as big as a shoebox.”
Source: Japan Patent Office via Ipforce via T’s Media
25 Comments on "Mazda Flips Rotary Engine, Shrinks It Down For Range Extender"
Maybe the vertical mount rotaries will be different, but Mazda’s previous rotaries in the RX-7 and RX-8 get pretty terrible (sub-20) MPG and burn oil at a brisk pace.
The good news is that while they lack torque, they can rev much higher than standard engines… which seems ideal for a generator in a serial hybrid.
The benefit with an EV range extender is it can run the engine at the best RPM range all the time. A gas only car needs to accelerate smoothly, making engine design more difficult. For example, Mazda could run this at high RPM without changing vehicle speed to get better efficiency. Also, as a backup range extender, efficiency might not be that important. Also, if the engine only lasts 50,000 miles, that might be like 250,000-500,000 vehicle miles with enough electric range. Perfect candidate for a range extender, small and powerful.
They should try to sell this to BMW, the i3 could use a quieter and smoother REX engine.
Audi of all companies should’ve kept pressing a head with this Wankle concept with the A1 e-tron. Of course, that was a ”different company” back then.
The Wankel engine have always had problems with wear/seal of the rotor. . and that ‘s too bad, as the design has few parts and offer plenty of power for their size.
Clever…
But range extenders were originally meant to be a bridge solution until battery cost was more economical and fast charge network in place. Battery cost is now covered so that means an ICE range extender serves as a substitute for fast charge network.
Perhaps the focus should be on improving the fast charge network rather than improving the range extender.
Exactly, looks like Mazda is still investing in a bridge most players have crossed at this point.
That would be fine if you had a lot of people interested in doing it. But Mazda is certainly in no position to build out a fast charging network. Most of the USA is still without a fast charging network and probably will be for some time. The Dieselgate chargers so far aren’t showing to be reliable, so those may not help either.
Seems like Mazda knows this will be the Wankels last dance…Perhaps its nothing more than the Mazda powers that be giving their Wankel Team one last parting gift?
Well Mazda already said, they want to be company that drops the ICE last and want to give the ICE age a great farewell. Sadly they don’t seem to have managed to get a purely Wankel engined car to comply with emission standards.
There may always be some region, like Montana and Canada, that you’d be better off with a BMW REX like solution. Even central Pennsylvania. I’d expect the Chevy Volt to outsell the Bolt in Canada, for example. Sure, there are chargers available: 120 Volt and low speed 240 volt.
But, this is genius. Can we expect a Mazda i3 REX challenger?
That could be amazing.
Also, it comes down to weight. An EV with 120 miles of range, plus an REX, will be less expensive and weight less, than an EV with 200 miles of range. The additional kWh of battery will weigh more, and be used just as rarely as the REX engine.
If you want to go more than 200 miles and not wait for a plug for an hour, this is good. Rotaries can spin all day for LONG range.
If you were going to build a stationary generator for a car, the rotary would be a good engine configuration choice. The downsides to the rotary (poor fuel economy, high NOx) are drastically reduced when used in a fixed RPM application.
I’ve always assumed the rotary is dead due to poor efficiency, and the oil burn issues. I do wonder if you could run it in more of an Atkinson type compression cycle (can you even do this on a rotary?) and if you’re not wringing torque from this platform maybe it’s not so bloody inefficient.
Unless real world results show otherwise, I still assume the rotary is dead because it can’t be as efficient. The packaging, NVH properties and weight sure are appealing, which is why it’s still sticking around.
Brap brap
The idea of rotary range extenders has been floating around for years. But as long range EVs are starting to become affordable the window of opportunity may have closed.
True, and I agree for cars. But we haven’t even started seeing large (and high volume sellers) like pickup trucks go to plug-in hybrids yet. They’re huge, not very aero, and stuffing in a 200+kwh battery would be heavy and expensive, even as batteries shrink in half in size and cost over the upcoming years. I personally think there will 15 years of range extenders being a good bridge, and then indefinitely after that for certain tow/utility/work vehicles.
One step at a time is necessary here. I’m still not convinced the wankel is efficient enough to compete with an Atkinson piston engine. In bigger vehicles saving 2 cu ft isn’t worth the downsides.
Well, I’ll be curious to see how it works. The Rex in the i3 is pretty small, but also gets plenty of complaints from people about it’s capabilities, especially on uncoded cars in the USA. It sounds like this Mazda version could be even smaller. But the real question is what will be the output in kilowatts? The good news is, you can almost bet this will not be a high output engine that is meant to drive the car on its own. Which means whatever car this is going to go into will most certainly be a PHEV with a large battery, especially considering Mazda said it will be “optional.” So that means Mazda is planning a really nice PHEV of some kind with a lot of battery range. So finally the Volt and i3 Rex might have some real competition.
If they want BMW as a customer, the real question is can they come in with a lower noise level at 50 miles per hour, and deliver additional smoothness. How quiet is a Wankel engine?
BMW takes pride in their engines, so it’s not likely they ‘ll buy from anybody.
Why does Mazda continue to keep this rotary ICE millstone (intriguing though it is) around their neck?
If they keep this EV denial up they will be ripe for Nissan/Renault/Mitsubishi to buy out.
If anything, it should be good for a peak of 50kW. As RExes go that’s a good amount of power for high speed climbing.
What’s This On An EV Car Sight ? They’ve been Beating this Flawed Dead Horse Idea since the 1940’s Or Sooner. People Just Seem to be Obsessed with Wasting these Bad Ideas .
Glad to see Mazda execs read the InsideEVs comments. I know a bunch of us have made this suggestion!
So far behind… sad.