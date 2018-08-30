Kreisel Introduces 2-Speed Auto Trans For Electric Cars

29 M BY MARK KANE

2-speed transmission in an electric car is a rare sight.

From time to time, news about 2-speed transmissions for electric cars appears and we’ve seen several prototypes over the years. The main advantage of having more than a single-speed is fun … that it enables to have both – high acceleration at low speed and higher top speed (without oversizing the motor).

The efficiency also should improve a little, but there are drawbacks such as higher costs, probably lower reliability, need to switch gears sometimes (not that often as in ICE) and slightly higher weight.

Recently, Kreisel Electric presented its own automated 2-speed transmission for electric vehicles, developed in partnership with Sala Drive. The transmission finds its way in sports car conversion that does 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds, reaches more than 300 km/h (186 mph) top speed and, using 54 kWh, can go up to 350 km (218 miles) on a single charge.

Kreisel’s 2-speed transmission is production ready, according to the press release, and can be used with one or two motors, for rear-wheel, front-wheel or all-wheel-drive configurations. Input power and torque stands at 600 kW and 900 Nm, respectively.

Not only halo cars could benefit from such a system, as according to Kreisel, small and medium-sized transporters up to 3.5 tons or trucks and buses up to 15 tons also could be handled.

More about the transmission: