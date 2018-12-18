Kia Sees Profitable Future In Electric Cars
Profitability of Kia EVs is within 3 years.
According to Autocar, Kia expects that break even on EVs is achievable in Europe within 2-3 years, which would be somewhere near the end of 2021.
Currently, the South Korean manufacturer is offering two models: Soul EV and e-Niro.
“Making profit out of electric cars is not easy, but Kia reckons it will break even in Europe on its range of two battery-electric cars within two to three years – even at the competitive price of £30k for the e-Niro unveiled recently. Kia plans to sell 30,000 electric cars annually by 2020/21.”
The thing that catches our attention is the planned volume of 30,000 electric cars annually by 2020/2021, which sounds low, not only for the booming EV market, but also from a profitability standpoint. Maybe the number concerns only Europe though?
Source: Autocar
7 Comments on "Kia Sees Profitable Future In Electric Cars"
Why only Europe? And with 30k how exactly are they recovering their r&d? The number is way off.
Kia likely has much higher operational efficiency numbers than Tesla. Volume is not the only way to making a profit. You can keep a small volume but make each unit in a highly efficient manner. Many car makers only target 30-50k a year per model and still manage to break a decent profit.
Or the claimed figures is for the overall line and not this individual model.
Probably because they will make a lot of different but similar models. Even the Bolt EV is close to break even on a marginal sense (or even slight profit). It might be they aren’t counting development costs or something like Tesla likes to do.
I think the conclusion is that they expect to be able to ramp up production within that time frame to a lot more than 30K… And recall the next-year Soul drivetrain will also be used in an upgraded Ioniq (39kWh) — AFAIR, same battery in Ioniq, Soul and shorter-range Niro & Kona.
Kia & Hyundai each have 2 BEV models, so that’s already 80K next year, and maybe 120K if they do 30K for each model. If they manage to ramp up the battery production, they can easily hit 300K-400K (requires 40% CAGR over 3 years) annual production.
There are also 4 PHEV models (Sonata/Optima, Ioniq and Niro PHEV); a PHEV version of the Santa Fe has already been announced — could be a big seller in the US if they produce enough since it’s a mid-size SUV, and the ICE Santa Fe is one of Hyundai’s top sellers in the US.
Their cost is low because they shove electric components in their current models. The big cost item is large stamping for the body structure and panels. By sharing these components with ICE models, they can break even in much lower numbers.
There’s also the Kia Optima PHEV (even available in the US, since 2016), available as wagon or sedan, and Niro PHEV.