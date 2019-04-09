Kia Niro EV: What’s There To Like And Dislike

20 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

As anticipated, there’s a lot more to love than hate about the Kia Niro EV.

MLive out of Michigan (a place where people will not be able to get a Niro EV) is mostly wooed by the 2019 Kia Niro EV. The publication calls it practical, easy to drive, and range-friendly.

Benjamin Raven from Detroit test drove the new Kia battery-electric crossover and seemed quite impressed. While there were plenty of things he liked, he also reported some minimal concerns. He points to the Niro’s practicality, range, overall performance, ease of use, and comfortable cabin.

Despite being built on a shared platform, the Niro EV continues to impress. Its 64-kWh battery pack offers a competitive amount of real-world range, plus eager acceleration and instant torque. Not to mention it comes standard with fast-charging capability. According to Kia (via MLive):

The Niro EV is not only a blast because of its powerful and torquey motor, but it also makes a fantastic techy whirring noise when moving that evokes speedy sci-fi craft. One early tester confessed to driving the car in parking garages with the windows down just for the pleasure of hearing the motor. The sound, though, is actually produced by the Pedestrian Warning System, a speaker and controller assembly mounted behind the front bumper. Without it, the Niro EV would be silent, possibly very cool, but which some consider a potential hazard to pedestrians. So, the car makes its fantastic futuristic whir so everyone knows it’s coming. While we apologize to those who wanted to believe they really were piloting an earth-bound spaceship, they can take comfort in the knowledge that the Niro EV is still a very sophisticated machine.

The Kia Niro EV is set go on sale soon on our shores. Check it out and place your order soon since availability will be ridiculously limited.

So what does MLive not like? Availability is the number one issue. To top it off, the assumed $37,000-$38,000 MSRP is very high. Additionally, rear-seat passenger space is limited and cargo capacity is topped by many ICE rivals.

Source: MLive